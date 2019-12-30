For the last time, the Mesabi Daily News Pigskin Pick ‘ems panel has submitted their picks for the week and now only one question remains.
Who will win?
2018 champion and Eveleth Golf Pro John Rinne holds the lead, much like he has for most of the season, but is far from a runaway favorite heading into the last slate of games. Rinne finished last week 5-5 and incorrectly chose the Vikings in last Monday night’s game against Green Bay putting him at 5-6 and 114-56 overall.
Just two games back is Mesabi Daily News Sports Writer Ben Romsaas, who went 7-4 in the same stretch and currently sits at 112-58. One game behind him is MDN Sports Editor Jim Romsaas, who also went 7-4 (111-59 overall).
In hoping to catch Rinne sooner rather than later, Giants Ridge Director of Golf John Kendall made a large amount of bold bowl game predictions that just didn’t pan out. Although he got the Packers right in last week’s docket, he still finished the week 3-8 to fall out of contention for the win. He now sits in fourth with a record of 108-62.
Mountain Iron City Administrator Craig Wainio is in fifth after a 6-5 week that put him at 107-63. Gilbert Police Officer Chelsea Trucano had as bad of a week as Kendall and sits in fifth at 105-65 and Virginia High School Athletic Trainer Brad Kern is in seventh after also going 3-8 last week. His overall record heading into the final week is 102-68.
Mesabi Range College Assistant Football Coach Montana Coates brings up the rear as he has for most of the season. Coates went 4-7 this week and sits at 96-74. Four correct picks from him will put all eight of our panelists at or above the century mark. On whether or not Coates can do it, a nearby Magic 8-Ball answered, “Reply hazy, try again.”
Hoping to hold on to his lead for just one more week, Rinne held of on celebrating early and kept up with the holiday spirit, thanking the panel for a good season.
“I can’t believe another football season is almost over,” Rinne said. “I thank the MDN and all the pickers for the football season fun! I’ll save my championship speech until next week when I thanks God and my mom for another championship and the huge trophy and massive check.”
Many years of picking plus seventeen weeks of this season and Rinne still is not aware there is neither a trophy or a cash prize for coming out on top. There’s only bragging rights, which he’ll sure make full use of if he comes away with the victory.
Back in third and hoping to catch Rinne, Jim Romsaas says it might be even better just to get out ahead of his flesh and blood. Praying for a miracle, he chose both the Vikings to take down the Saints on wild card weekend and the Gophers to outlast Auburn in the Outback Bowl.
“I’m taking a big swing with both Minnesota teams in hopes of taking down Rinne,” Romsaas said. “Edging out Ben would be even better! Needless to say, I hope Kirk and P.J. can row the boat this next week.”
Just inside the top half, Kendall realizes his big plan failed, but hopes a strong finish can get him inside the top three.
“My plan to ride some college upsets and catch Rinne failed miserably,” Kendall said. “But all is not lost. Hopefully a strong finish will get me on the podium at the year-end award ceremony.”
Wainio is also hoping for a strong finish that can pump him up a place or two. He expected to be in the top half thanks to all the poor performances, but Kendall’s Packers pick bailed him out meaning Wainio sits in fifth, one game behind Kendall in fourth. The Mountain Iron city official also gave out some praise after an enjoyable rookie season.
“Can’t believe the Pigskin Pick’ em is coming to an end,” Wainio said. “It went so quickly. Thank you to Rinne for suggesting that I participate and thank you to the MDN for allowing me to participate. It has been great fun with a few jabs and a good natured panel.”
Wainio still has a vested interest in who comes out on top as he hopes the young sports writer can oust Rinne in the 11th hour.
“Ben still has an outside chance to catch Rinne. Go Ben, go! As for the rest of the panel, some of you started strong and then faded or you never really started at all. But all in all, it was a good time. As the great Frank Sinatra once sang ‘Thanks for the Memories!’ Have a perfect new year everyone from the one and only perfect Pigskin Pick ‘em panelist!”
The last batch of games came in late Sunday night as the Sunday Night Football game decided the last few wild card matchups in the NFL postseason. The panel is tilting towards the Saints, Patriots and Seahawks, but they are evenly split on the Bills and Texans.
In the college ranks, the Gophers are expected to lose to Auburn in the Outback Bowl according to the panel. The Rose Bowl tilts in favor of Wisconsin, while Georgia is the pick for most of the panel in the Sugar Bowl.
Virginia Tech is slightly favored over Kentucky in the Belk Bowl, as is Tennessee over Indiana in the Gator Bowl. Finally, Navy is the consensus pick over Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl.
Next week, find out who comes out on top of this year’s contest as the football season comes heads towards it’s finish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.