Podium finish for Johnston in 2020

ELY — Last year, Ely Nordic skier Jasper Johnston set a goal for himself to finish in the top 10 at the state meet.
Johnston barely missed that goal, taking home 11th in 2019 but he continued to look higher when it came to goals for the 2020 season.
For his junior season, Johnston wanted the Timberwolves as a team to finish inside the top five (after taking sixth in 2019) as well as finish inside the top 5 himself individually.
Both of those goals were met last month at the state meet as the Timberwolves finished fourth overall as a team and Johnston moved up seven spots individually to take home fourth place, his highest state finish of his career.
For his efforts at the state meet and throughout the season, Johnston has been named the All-Iron Range Boys Nordic Skier of the Year by the Mesabi Daily News, Hibbing Daily Tribune and Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
Looking at his team’s success, Johnston and the Timberwolves saw them out in front consistently throughout the season leading up to the Section 7 meet. Going into sections, the Ely boys were pretty confident about their chances of going to state, ready to make some noise.
“Our whole goal this season had been going to state as a team and hopefully finishing in that top five,” Johnston said Tuesday at the Ely High School. “We hadn’t really had any problems with winning throughout the season and with the top two making it, we knew we had a pretty solid shot at getting there.
“Once we won sections, we were pretty focused on state and just having good races. We don’t worry about the results as a team that much until the end of the day. In the moment, we’re each focusing on racing our own race.”
Individually, Johnston had his goal for top five or better set from the beginning of the season and, knowing his competition, felt like he could hit that if he skied his best on the last day of competition.
“I had been racing those top guys at a few different races the whole season and on a good day I knew I could beat them but on a bad day, I wouldn’t be close.”
Johnston said he especially focused on his preparation for the meet, as he knew the course at Giants Ridge like the back of his hand.
“I tried to prepare the same as I would for any race throughout the season. I raced that silver course probably 10 times before state since my eighth grade year. I knew that course probably better than anyone out there.”
After barely missing out on his goal the year prior, the junior accomplished what he set out to do this year and finished on the podium in fourth place.
“I was extremely happy. Everyone wishes to just get one spot higher or just to get on that podium but that was my goal throughout the whole year. After getting 11th last year when my goal was top 10, it was a little disappointing. So to come back this year and get that top five was great. I was really excited for it the whole time.”
Johnston’s coach, Paula Anderson, assessed that top five was a very reasonable goal for him at the beginning of the season and that hitting that mark was a big step in his skiing career.
“Last year he wanted that top 10 and finished 11th so I know that disappointed him,” Anderson said. “He’s a very goal-oriented person and he knew that top five was where he needed to aim and I felt that was a reasonable goal based off his performance from last year but also from his results at Junior Nationals.
“In a sport like skiing, everything has to go right, everything has to come together. We always know that we need to set thee goals but we don’t really focus on them after set them. We focus on the day-to-day and he’s really good at that and working through the whole process of ‘what do I have to do today to be faster tomorrow.’”
What exactly makes Johnston such a good skier? Anderson narrowed it down to a few things, firstly attitude and temperament.
“He’s a pretty steady person. He gets nervous but it doesn’t overwhelm him. He gets nervous the right amount. He focuses and is ready to get the job done. In Section, he didn’t really have a lot of competition this year so when he got to the state meet, you could tell that was really intense for him. That was the first time I saw him get into that zone of intensity and you knew it was something that was hard for him.”
In addition, Anderson says Johnston benefits by resting more than a normal high school athlete would.
“Physiologically, he can recover very well. He sleeps a lot. He puts himself to bed at 8 o’clock and not all high school kids can do that. You wish they did but a lot of kids don’t because they’re not tired.
“You need a lot of sleep as a Nordic skier because you’re asking your body to do so much. In order to recover from those workouts, you need to rest and take care of that. He’s very disciplined that way and to be able to recover like that is huge. Kids can do the workout, but if they can’t recover well then they’re not going to get faster.”
Like some of his teammates, Johnston enjoys other distance sports like cross country running and track and field. What is it about distance events that he enjoys?
“I’m definitely just a better distance racer than a sprinter,” Johnston said. “But I also like how it’s a little bit tougher than sprinting, I think. There’s just a lot more endurance to it and mentally you have to be a little bit stronger, especially in the really long races.”
Looking ahead to his senior season, Johnston says he wants to move up even higher than fourth and is ready to put in the training necessary to get there.
“I’ll be training through the whole summer just like this last year and into that fall. Generally, during the summer I train for about 10-14 hours a week with some running and some high-intensity intervals. Then I do some roller skiing which is about as similar as you can get to cross county skiing in the summer.”
As for the team, Johnston knows the performance of Ely’s top skiers will be more important than ever as the team graduates three seniors this year and expects to be young next season.
“We don’t have as many people coming up next year so I think it’ll be big for the top skiers to really just have their best races. But I think next year’s team is still going to be a really fun one.”
His coach fully expects Johnston to excel in a leadership role in his final season.
“He was a good leader this year and he’ll be a great leader next year,” Anderson said. “He’s a good role model for the other boys so he’s going to be setting the stage for a lot of the younger kids coming up. A few of his friends are graduating too so he’ll have to find other ways to challenge himself as far as competition within the team goes but I expect him to really pull the rest of the team up with him.”
In the end, all eyes will point to that one final state meet.
“It’ll be a lot of training to get there but really I’ll just be thinking about that one race in February,” Johnston said.
In addition to Johnston the 2020 All-Iron Range Nordic Ski Team includes: Raif Olson, Nate Nettifee, Gabriel Pointer, Ethan Bremner, Jon Hakala and Micah Larson, all of Ely; Sam Stertz and Matej Cervenka of Grand Rapids.
