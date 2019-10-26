Rangers blast Vikings, 54-18

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team matched up with Cook County in the Section 7 9-man semifinals on Saturday, and for a while it didn’t look good for the Rangers.
The Vikings jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead before the Rangers exploded on both sides of the ball and came away with a 54-18 win to advance to the Section 7 title game on Thursday.
“There is only so many times you can tell the players that they have to be ready to play every game out there,” Mountain Iron-Buhl coach Dan Zubich said. “That first quarter today, they were not ready and Cook County made us pay.”
The Vikings opened up the scoring when they blocked a Rangers punt that Mountain Iron-Buhl had to cover in the end zone for a safety, giving the Vikings a 2-0 lead.
They added to the lead when running back Aram Falter ran one in to the end zone from four yards out to make it a 8-0 game.
Falter ran in the two point conversion to make it a 10-0 Cook County lead.
The Rangers got on the board before the end of the first quarter when Hunter Weigel ran it in from a yard out to make it a 10-6 contest. The two-point conversion pass failed.
Mountain Iron-Buhl took a lead that they would never give up in the second quarter when they stopped the Vikings on downs on the MI-B 27-yard line.
The Rangers moved the ball down field and on a 4th and goal play from the Cook County 2 yard line Zubich ran it in to pay dirt to make it a 12-10 Rangers lead.
Aiden Bissonette ran in the 2-point conversion to make it a 14-10 contest.
“We moved the ball good on that drive,” Zubich said. “We didn’t move tha ball like that in the first quarter and it showed, on the scoreboard.”
On the next Cook County possession, the Rangers defense stepped up and caused a Vikings fumble that was recovered by MI-B at the 47-yard line.
It took just one play for the Rangers to add to their lead.
Zubich hit Bissonette with a pass and the senior raced 47 yards for the touchdown. Zubich then ran in the 2-point conversion to make it a 22-10 Rangers lead.
Neither team could get anything else going in the remainder of the second quarter and the teams left the field at the half with Mountain Iron-Buhl leading, by 12 points.
“That second quarter was sure a lot better for us,” Zubich said. “Both sides of the ball was better.”
The Rangers came out firing in the third quarter. They quickly forced the Vikings to punt and then took the ball and advanced it 28 yards on a Dillon Drake run and 24 yards on a Zubich pass to Jesch, down to the Vikings 10 yard line.
Drake ran it in from 10 yards out to make it 36-10.
Zubich ran in the two-point conversion to make it a 38-10 contest.
Mountain Iron-Buhl was not done scoring yet.
Drake exploded to the endzone on a 49 yard run to make it a 44-10 game.
Zubich hit Weigel with a pass for the two point conversion.
The Vikings scored their last points of the game when quarterback Adam Dorr hit Vaughn Swindlehurst with a 50-yard pass when the Rangers let him get behind the coverage, allowing him to run in to the end zone.
“That was a play that we didn’t get it done on defense,” Zubich said. “Otherwise I did like our overall defense out there today.”
The Rangers closed out their scoring when Drake crashed in to the end zone from three yards out to make it a 52-18 game.
Zubich ran in the 2-point conversion to close out the scoring.
Next up for the Rangers will be the Section 7 9-man championship game on Thursday in Esko against Silver Bay.
“They announced that we will be playing Silver Bay on Thursday in Esko,” Zubich said. “We will have to be ready and on our game from the opening kick off. Not like today where we came out flat in the first quarter and were down ten to nothing. You cannot do that against a team like Silver Bay.”
CCHS 10 0 8 0 — 18
MIB 6 16 24 8 — 54
First Quarter
CC - Safety
CC - Aram Falter 4 run (Falter)
MIB - Hunter Weigel 1 run (Pass failed)
Second Quarter
MIB - Asher Zubich 2 run (Aidan Bissonette run)
MIB - Bissonette 47 pass from Zubich (Zubich run)
Third Quarter
MIB - Dillon Drake 10 run (Zubich run)
MIB- Nikolas Jesch 34 pass from Zubich (Zubich run)
MIB - Drake 49 run (Zubich pass to Weigel)
CC - Vaughn Swindlehurst 50 yard pass from Adam Dorr (Falter run)
Fourth Quarter
MIB - Drake 3 run (Zubich run)
