Rangers eye title game berth

MINNEAPOLIS — The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team had high expectations for themselves coming into a season where outsiders looking in might think they’d have a down year.
Graduating seven seniors and having only three seniors and three juniors coming up in the ranks to replace them, if the Rangers were ever going to trend downward, it would be this season.
That wasn’t the case.
Instead, Mountain Iron-Buhl has proven to be just as dangerous as years past, and for the second year in a row, have made the 9-Man State Semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Last year the Rangers ran into Mountain Lake Area where the Wolverines stumped MI-B and ended their season, 42-8. This year, Mountain Iron-Buhl will take on section 4 champion Hancock, a team that is very beatable according to Rangers head coach Dan Zubich.
“Hancock can put up a lot of points,” Zubich said. “But some of their games I just scratch my head on how they played. They start slow a lot and don’t look the greatest against teams that turn out to be pretty average.”
Another plus the Rangers will have going for them is experience. MI-B played at U.S. Bank Stadium the year before and nearly every player on the team got a chance to get in the game. Hancock, on the other hand hasn’t been to state in nearly 30 years according to Zubich.
“It’s been quite some time since they’ve come and played at a state tournament and they hadn’t even made a section final for a while. I think our guys have more of a ‘been there, done that’ attitude after last year. We went down the day early, practiced indoors, had dinner and did it all again this year. This time, we’re hoping to win and stay down that extra day to watch the other 9-man game on Friday.”
Despite the Rangers seeing large success at state the last two years, the reasons for each extended season are a bit different.
“Last year we had all the seniors and they dominated when they were younger on the JV team. When Cook Country joined 9-man, we had to figure out how to beat them in the most important games. There were probably times they were better than us but we won when we needed to.
“This year, the guys on this team know everyone says we’re supposed to be down and we’re supposed to be rebuilding and I think we’re okay with proving those people wrong now.”
o
Mountain Iron-Buhl will take on Hancock today at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.