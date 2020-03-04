Rangers face uphill battle in quest for 10th straight 7A title

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team got over one big hurdle this week with their 14-point win over Cherry on Monday, but their biggest and most difficult test will come tonight as they battle Cromwell-Wright for the section title.
Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta expected things to come to this and says his team should have a feeling of relief after getting over the first major hurdle.
“Hopefully our mood has been a little more relaxed,” Buffetta said at practice Wednesday afternoon. “We knew going into this year the section would be a three-team race with Cromwell being the favorite amongst three. But we had to go through Cherry and Cherry was a big hurdle and it’s a relief to get over that hurdle.”
If the Rangers get the win tonight, it’ll be their 10th straight section title. Buffetta says that in itself is a neat fact, but it’s not something that weighs heavily on his team’s mind.
“You have to keep in mind that it’s a program accomplishment. For these girls, they’re just trying to do their best this year. Some of the girls in our rotation right now weren’t even in school when this run started but it is something nice to look back it.
“It’s pretty cool to say you’ve been to the finals 10 years in a row but ultimately, you just have to look at the team in front of us this year. And with Cromwell, it means we have to play our best game.”
MI-B and the Cardinals met once earlier this season, with Cromwell-Wright earning the 59-46 win on Feb. 8. The Rangers will have a few big issues they need to take care of, including playing hard from the beginning as well as the scoring prowess of cousins Taya and Shaily Hakamaki. The two of them have combined for over 4,000 points in their careers for Cromwell-Wright.
“They out-hustled us a little bit in that game. They were way more physical than us. They’re a little bit older and a little bit bigger so we’re just going to have to step up and match that if we want to have a chance.
“I don’t know what the key is to stopping [the Hakamakis]. They’re so good so who knows. I just think we need a total team effort. We have to be ready to physically compete with them because they cover a lot of ground. They’re so strong and they shoot well. We just have to be everywhere and use all of our scrappiness and quickness to try and cover that.”
The Rangers are certainly a young team. They have three seniors and no juniors on their squad. The rest of those in their rotation fall between eighth and 10th grade. Age, however, isn’t going to be the deciding factor according to Buffetta.
“They’ve been around our program long enough to know what it takes to play at this level. We expect them to go out and play a confident game of basketball.”
For seniors Mia Ganyo, Laney Ryan and Miah Gellerstedt, being leaders on and off the court is part of what has made MI-B strong even in a year where they are younger than normal.
“Just having their age and leadership at any level is very important. It’s not always about how many minutes you play but what you contribute in what you’re doing.
“They’re good kids and they’re very committed to the program. They’re great leaders but it’s going to take everybody doing their part to be successful.”
Ultimately, it all circles back to playing a complete and total game.
“To win, we’re going to have to be as flawless as we can be and we’re capable of that. But if we don’t do that, it’s going to be a long night. We just have to go out and hopefully do the best that we can and if we do that, we’ll be O.K.”
