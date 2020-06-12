Redhead Trail now open in Chisholm

CHISHOLM — After setting a target date of June 12 for the opening of the Redhead Mountain Bike Trail in Chisholm, local volunteers and organizers hit that date Friday after passing a final inspection from the Chisholm City Council earlier this week.
The council wanted to ensure that there was adequate signing placed along the trail and that the open parts of the trail were safe for public use before giving the final OK to the Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists (IROC) Club.
“The city just wanted to make sure that the club had followed their guidelines and made everything as safe as possible for riders,” said IROC volunteer president Benji Neff.
Funded by the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board, the trail is seen as a collaborative project between the City of Chisholm and IROC. IROC has pledged to take an active role in the care of the trail, including regular checks on its condition and routine maintenance. The city would be responsible for larger maintenance projects, notably those requiring machinery.
The Redhead Trail has opened what organizers refer to as “Phase 1” which consists of 15 miles of trail. The full trail system hopes to be available to the public by spring 2021 and will consist of 25 miles of trail.
The trailhead is located at the entrance to the Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) in Chisholm and visitors will have access to free parking, restrooms and the Discovery Center’s food court. Access to the trail is free to the public.
Neff says the partnership between all groups involved has helped move the trail along its path to opening.
“[IROC is] the boots on the ground for the city. We’re doing what we can to help them because, ultimately, it’s their park. With the trailhead being at the MDC, they can provide amenities like parking and restrooms. It’s a good partnership between all of us and it allows us to welcome people to come ride.”
With everything now fallen into place, Neff says having the trail open is a gift to the public.
“Really, the thing about Redhead is the experience of being down in that pit and seeing the views and seeing all the sights. It’s really unlike anything that you’d see in the Midwest. There’s some really diverse riding opportunities all around it and it’s just a really great experience to take in.”
While the trails are open to everyone, Neff suggests having some experience biking off-road or biking with someone more experienced before tackling Redhead alone.
“There are a few beginner trails at Redhead but you want to feel comfortable on your mountain bike before you go try it out. It isn’t necessarily the place to go if you’ve never done it before. If you’re there with an experienced rider, you’d probably have a good experience.
“I’d hate to turn pavement-only people lose out there but you do need to approach it with a little bit of caution. Don’t think you can act like a Go-Pro or a Red Bull rider on your first day.”
For those that feel like they’ve been stuck inside more than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, biking in general could be the activity to get people back outside, says Neff.
“In the recreation world, we’ve seen an uptick in the amount of people getting outside and being active. If you’ve been in a bike shop recently, you’ve seen it’s been pretty tough to find a bike because people across the country are doing what they can to get outside.
“Getting to have these world-class opportunities in our own backyard makes us very fortunate and there are plenty of people from out of state that would love to have the mountain biking opportunities that we’re getting up here.”
The trailhead is open to the public during regular MDC business hours, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and from 12-5 p.m. Sunday. The trailhead is closed on Monday. More information on the trail can be found on the Trailforks app or online at www.trailforks.com. More information on IROC can be found at www.irocmtb.com
