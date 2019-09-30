BEN ROMSAAS
MESABI DAILY NEWS
In a week filled with records hovering around the 5-5 mark, Eveleth golf pro and multi-time MDN Pigskin Pick ‘ems champion John Rinne has used to a 7-3 week to push himself into first place, one game above Gilbert police officer Chelsea Trucano.
Rinne (29-11 overall) was all class as he ascended to the top of this throne once again.
“To the champion and leader goes the spoils,” Rinne said. “T-minus four more weeks until the deer stand picks! Then you’re all in trouble.”
Trucano (28-12) going 5-5 on the week allowed Rinne to overtake her all while giving some hope to the bottom of the pack.
“Just wanted to make sure everyone had a chance to play catch up this week,” the officer said. “I’ve just been busy crime fighting to ensure you’re all safely watching football in the comfort of your homes.”
Two games back of Trucano is Giants Ridge Director of Golf John Kendall (26-14) who went 6-4 on the week. Kendall was notably upset with the Vikings after turning in a loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday and hopes his luck in the NFL picks turns around soon.
“I certainly understand the frustration Vikings fans feel and wonder what I was thinking picking against the Bears defense at home,” Kendall said. “I hope I an continue my momentum with the college picks, the NFL isn’t being kind to me.”
Things could’ve been worse for Kendall, but luckily he was the only prognosticator to choose the Eagles toppling the Packers last week.
Virginia High School athletic trainer Brad Kern had a 5-5 week to hold steady in fourth place with a 25-15 record overall.
Mountain Iron City Administrator Craig Wainio put up the worst record of the week, going 4-6 to sit in fifth overall at 24-16. Only a week removed from punching down at his fellow bottom feeders, Wainio made no mention of his trash talk from last week and decided to focus on the positives.
“A few good things from the weekend: middle brother Blayne’s team got a win as MIB defeated Bigfork, big brother Bryce got the call up to play on the A team at the Twin Cities Classic for UWS golf and last but not least, my Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears took down the hated Blue Devils in gridiron action on Friday night.”
He also hinted at possibly finding the secret to Trucano’s success so far this year.
“I found out last week from a certain city councilor what the secret to Chelsea’s success this far is and we will leave it at that.”
In a move that somehow worked in his favor, Mesabi Range football assistant coach Montana Coates was the sole picker to take the Raiders over the Colts, keeping him at 5-5 for the week and leaving him tied for sixth with a 23-17 overall record. Coates is tied with MDN sports writer Ben Romsaas who went 6-4 this week to put some distance between himself and his father who sits alone in last place.
MDN sports editor Jim Romsaas (5-5, 21-19 overall) looks to be getting comfortable in the basement but says he plans to make his rise soon enough.
“It all starts right now!” Romsaas said. “I don’t have to worry about the Broncos any more so I can focus on my picks!”
“The only thing that can hold me back now is the Vikings and their poor play. I was seriously considering taking the Giants on Sunday, but I stayed with the Purple. I hope it’s not a mistake.”
Getting down to the business of picking, don’t expect too many shake ups this week as many games were consensus picks including the Cowboys downing the Packers, the Chiefs beating the Colts, Minnesota staying perfect against Illinois, Michigan fending off Iowa and Ohio State holding strong against Michigan State.
If the esteemed pickers got these ones right, expect some padded records for next week.
