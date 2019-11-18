After a week where only one picker managed to score a weekly record over .500, every Pigskin Pick ‘ems panelist was on the rebound this week with all eight prognosticators posting marks of 7-3 or better.
As a result, Eveleth Golf Pro John Rinne (8-2, 74-36 overall) maintained his five game lead to stay in first place. Meanwhile, Mesabi Daily News Sports Writer Ben Romsaas (8-2, 69-41 overall) was one game better than Virginia High School Athletic Trainer and Gilbert Police Officer Chelsea Trucano (both 7-3, 68-42 overall) to take sole possession of second place.
Joining Trucano and Kern in a tie for third is MDN Sports Editor Jim Romsaas who posted an 8-2 record this week to move up a spot in the standings.
Back two games and in sixth place is Giants Ridge Director of Golf John Kendall (8-2, 66-44), one game behind him is Mountain Iron City Administrator Craig Wainio (7-3, 65-45) and in last place is Mesabi Range College assistant football coach Montana Coates (8-2, 63-47).
Out in front, Rinne benefited from being the only panelist to choose Iowa to upset the Golden Gophers on Saturday in the college ranks. Despite being correct about the pick, he was definitely not happy about it.
“I wasn’t happy that the Gophers lost!” Rinne said. “I just knew that hadn’t won there since 1999 and they were coming off such a big win the week before.”
He could’ve, however, had another game up on the rest of the pack had he not chosen the Eagles over the Patriots.
“Hopefully now I’ll go back to never picking against Tom Brady. It cost me the weekly win!”
Falling further and further into the basement of the standings, Wainio has resigned himself to adding in some friendly banter and comedic relief. As positive as ever, he believes he (along with Rinne) are the only true contenders this year.
“This week could be a pivotal one for the group. I’m looking for Rinne and myself to have a good week allowing me to pass some of the pretenders. I don’t want to mention any names, but I will: Both Romsaas’s, Kendall and Trucano. I’m still trying to figure out Kern, but at least he has some fight in him.”
Editor Jim Romsaas wants to make it loud and clear to Wainio and the others that he is not a pretender at this point in the game ... or ever.
“Nearly three months in the contest, I’m hitting my stride,” Romsaas said. “As a former Pick ‘ems champion, I am no pretender,” the veteran shot back at Wainio.
Romsaas wasn’t done yet, however, and managed to rub some more dirt in the wound.
“As far as Mr. Wainio’s continued drop is concerned, it looks like the cream is rising to the top.”
Hoping to build some momentum now that the bad week is behind him, Kendall is beginning to realize that time is running out to catch Rinne.
“Finally a good week,” Kendall said. “Unfortunately, I’m running out of weeks to catch Rinne. For the first time, I ran the table in the NFL but didn’t see the classic trap game waiting for the Gophers and the Yale demolition of Princeton.”
The only panelist who managed to predict Yale dismantling Princeton 51-14 was Coates, who unfortunately, is about as far out of the running as Norse head coach Tom Inforzato was in last years Pick ‘ems Contest.
For this weeks picks, six pro games and four college games are on tap. The Vikings are off this week and the panel seems to be almost in unison when it comes to picking the Texans, Saints, Seahawks, 49ers and Falcons with a 5-3 split between the Falcons and Buccaneers.
In the college games, Minnesota is predicted to rebound, Baylor should take care of Texas, Ohio State will remain perfect against Penn State and Iowa should have no problem with Illinois.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.