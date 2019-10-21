Rinne still leads, Ben Romsaas picks up 1 more game

Back-to-back weeks of 8-2 have lifted Ben Romsaas out of next to last and into a tie for third with a mark of 45-25.
The MDN sports writer went 5-for-5 on his college picks and missed only on his Seahawks and Texans selections.
The move puts him five games behind leader John Rinne (8-2, 50-20) and three games back of Chelsea Trucano (6-4, 48-22). He is also in a tie for third with Brad Kern, who had quite a drop off from his 9-1 week to 5-5 and 45-25 overall.
“That was a rough week,’’ Kern said. “I don’t have much to say following that.’’
Rinne didn’t seem too concerned with one of his competitors catching up.
“It’s nice when only one person gained ground on me and it’s non-factor Ben. LOL. I also believe Chelsea has begun her free fall. Pretty soon she will be down in (Craig) Wainio territory. I thought this week’s games were easy to pick, so I doubt I’ll lose any ground (probably a jinx).’’
John Kendall maintained his tie for fifth place with Wainio and Jim Romsaas after all three went 7-3 and now sit at 44-26.
“Another week that started out promising but fell victim to the randomness of football — at least I was finally right on the Vikings,’’ Kendall said.
Wainio was happy with his college choices, but not so much with the NFL.
“Once again open up going perfect on the college picks and then wammo the pros are just killing me,’’ Wainio said. “The Bears offense is just awful, how did the Vikes lose to them that badly?
“Well I see Chelsea and Brad are coming back to earth after a lucky couple of weeks, keep it up, objects in your mirror are closer than they appear,’’ he added.
“Ben had another good week but according to inside sources he won’e be able to sustain this pace. The Romsaas’ have a lot of work covering all the local playoff games so that should keep them distracted,’’ Wainio added.
Montana Coates struggled to his second straight 5-5 week and fell to 39-31 overall. He is now five games out of seventh place and 11 games out of first.
“We will leave coach alone this week, that’s just too easy,’’ Wainio said. “Now that the golf season is over up here, we know the two golf guys have nothing but time on their hands now, sitting around twiddling their thumbs. That could be problematic for the rest of us that have actual year round jobs. On a kinder note, I hope they both had successful seasons.’’
Week seven of the picks saw the panel struggle with the Bears and Saints matchup — won by Teddy Bridgewater and New Orleans. The Colts and Texans game, as well as the Eagles at Cowboys also proved difficult.
The competitors had a relatively easy time with the college picks, including the Gophers’ rout of Rutgers.
“It’s great to have our Minnesota teams doing great. Although the Gophers have one more week before the wheels will come off,’’ Rinne said. “Two more weeks before the much-anticipated, never duplicated, deer stand locks! Take them to Vegas.’’
Week eight will provide some challenges, as well.
Only Trucano went with the Packers to beat the Chiefs, and only Coates picked the Raiders over Houston. In the college contests, only Coates and Kern selected Michigan to knock off Notre Dame. In addition, Ben Romsaas and Wainio were the only panelists to take the Hoosiers over the Cornhuskers.
“We can only hope Rinne’s deer stand picks turn into outhouse picks in the next few weeks. No pressure Rinne! No pressure!,’’ Jim Romsaas said.
