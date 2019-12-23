Editor’s note: The Monday Night Football contest between the Packers and Vikings was not completed as this edition of the Mesabi Daily News went to press.
With only two weeks to go in the Mesabi Daily News Pigskin Pick ‘ems, panelists still find themselves chasing leader John Rinne, who is closing in on yet another first place finish.
The Eveleth golf pro went 6-3 this past week to move up to 109-50 on the year. Two panelists sit tied for second four games behind him at 105-54 and they’re both aware that time is running out.
“The chances of catching Rinne at this point are waning,” Giants Ridge Director of Golf John Kendall said this week. “But stranger things have happened.”
Kendall is one of two in the tie for second, along with Mesabi Daily News Sports Writer Ben Romsaas. The pair were hoping to inch even closer this week, but they’ll have to settle for a four game difference with two weeks to go.
Standing alone at the top, Rinne is pleased to have survived the week despite a few upsets in the college bowl games.
“Interesting week on the field,” Rinne said. “Quite a few upsets but I survived with my lead still intact.”
One game behind Kendall and Ben Romsaas is MDN Sports Editor Jim Romsaas (104-55), who moved down a spot after going 5-4 this week. Romsaas hoped some bold predictions would help him close the gap on Rinne but it only appeared to do the opposite.
“I took a big swing at some upsets, but it didn’t help me against Rinne.”
Romsaas hopes he can pick that game back up on Rinne via the Packers coming away wit ha win over the Vikings on Monday Night Football. The result of that game was in question as this story was being written, so Romsaas hopes to wake up like a kid on Christmas morning Tuesday to see if he closed the gap ever so slightly.
In fifth place is Gilbert Police Officer Chelsea Trucano (6-3 this week, 102-57 overall). Behind her in sixth is Mountain Iron City Administrator Craig Wainio (5-4 this week, 101-58 overall).
As time winds down, it looks like Wainio is admitting defeat to Rinne and the others still in contention. The Pick ‘ems rookie declares, however, that if he’ll be at the top if he’s back next year.
“If I knew at the beginning of the year what I know now, this would have been a piece of cake,” Wainio said. “So I’m chalking Mr. Cocky’s victory more to experience than to actual ability. I can only hope to be back and put this theory to the test.”
In the week 16 rendition of “How Craig Wainio Stole Christmas”, the Mountain Iron official gave pause and nearly gave out presents to his fellow pickers but changed his mind at the last minute. And so, Wainio took one last shot at Virginia High School Athletic Trainer Brad Kern (3-6 last week, 99-60 overall).
“Maybe I should lay off some of the other members for the sake of Christmas,” Wainio pondered. “On second thought, did Brad even know there were college bowl games last week? You would have thought he could have gotten one right by accident. He got exactly zero point zero college games correct. With Brad’s miserable week, I have Linda Ronstadt’d him ‘Blue Bayou.’”
Kern’s less than stellar week kept him out of the century club, along with Mesabi Range College Assistant Football Coach Montana Coates. Coates finished the week 6-3, however, which is a game or two better than how he normally fares. Coates’ overall record sits at 92-67 and it looks like he’ll hold on to last place until the end of the season.
The panel has more bowl games to look at this week, including the Hawaii Bowl, the Holiday Bowl and the Cheez-It Bowl. Last but not least, the College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl being played between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson.
On the pro side, panelists will have to navigate the final week of the NFL regular season and hope the teams they picked aren’t resting any starts in games that don’t hold much value.
Time almost running out, it’ll take a Christmas miracle to knock the leader Rinne off of his perch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.