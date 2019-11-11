Across the board, the past week was an ugly one for the Mesabi Daily News Pigskins Pick ‘em panel.
Going as low as 2-8 and only as high as 6-4, the last set of games threw the prognosticators for a loop, leaving everyone scratching their heads going into the new week.
Riding high this week was Mesabi Range assistant football coach Montana Coates, who went 6-4 thanks to being the only picker to choose the Titans beating the Chiefs and one of only two correctly foresee Illinois defeating Michigan State.
Sadly, he still sits in last place overall with a record of 55-45, but fellow panelists John Kendall and Craig Wainio aren’t too far ahead of him now.
Wainio had the most baffling week out of everyone, going a measly 2-8. Kendall went 4-6 and is now tied for sixth place with Wainio at 58-42
Mesabi Daily News Sports Editor Jim Romsaas had a middling 4-6 to put himself in fifth place overall at 60-40.
Three pickers are tied for second place behind John Rinne as MDN Sports Writer Ben Romsaas and Gilbert Police Officer Chelsea Trucano both went 4-6 to remain in lockstep with each other. Virginia High School Athletic Trainer Brad Kern went 3-7, keeping pace with Rinne but allowing Romsaas and Trucano to tie things up with him at 61-39.
Rinne retains his lead at 66-34 overall but a weekly record of 3-7 shows that the champ is not untouchable. Some panelists believe he’ll go down any moment now, but the Eveleth golf pro is still as confident as can be.
“Wow, my worst week picking since I’ve been with the MDN Pick ‘ems,” Rinne said. “But even though I was terrible, it was a great football and hunting weekend! I definitely used all my weekend luck on deer hunting, getting a nice nine-pointer right about 2:45 Saturday as I was listing to the Gophers game in my stand.
“I hope to rebound with some great picks here, and I’m hoping I can use my new photo so I can hide my face from last week’s picks.”
Wainio, however, isn’t convinced that Rinne will be back in form this week and expects him to maybe even slip a bit further.
“These are the kind of weeks we need from Rinne if we are going to catch him,” said Wainio. “Rinne got a nice deer this weekend, so maybe he will be resting on his laurels and not paying attention to his picks.”
Despite the slow week for Kendall, the Giants Ridge director of golf isn’t exactly miffed with the week consdering the results of the games themselves.
“I can’t get too upset with the tough week since it came with another LSU victory over some random conference opponent,” Kendall joked. “Great wins by the Vikings and Gophers. Looks like they both consistently outperform my expectations.”
Even going 3-7, Kern had a couple good notes to take away from this week.
“There are a few positives I can take from this past weekend,” Kern said. “1. After sending a fair amount of trash talk towards Wainio, he faltered and had the worst week out of all of us. 2. I stayed in second place and did not lose any ground on Rinne. 3. The Gophers won and have made Division I college football in Minnesota relevant nationwide for the first time in my somewhat short life span.”
Ever the optimist, Wainio doesn’t realize he’s slowly making his way to the bottom and thinks he’s just as close to the top as ever.
“Again this week I am stuck with the Romsaas’s. I can’t seem to shake them,” Wainio said despite being below both of them. “And as I predicted last week, Kendall and Trucano are continuing their free fall into the Montana zone.”
Hopefully, someone let’s Wainio know that talking the talk is only half the battle.”
Ultimately, Kern has decided to be the bigger man this week — or so he says.
“I’ve decided to put the trash talk aside this week after spending most of Sunday in a panic,” Kern said. “If it wasn’t for our beloved Vikes, I would have had the worst week instead of Wainio. That would have been some bitter humble pie to eat. So to go against the grain of my trash talk. I wish you all the best this week. Fingers crossed for Rinne to go 10-0.”
The prognosticators will look to improve on their totals in the win column with most games being near-unanimous. Every picker chose the Vikings to hold down the fort against the Broncos, while the Ravens, Patriots, Jets and Colts had the favor of seven out of eight pickers.
In the college ranks, Georgia is a unanimous favorite, as is Notre Dame. The panel has one defector each for Minnesota at Iowa, Oklahoma at Baylor and Yale at Princeton.
Kendall gave some insight into a few of the pro games and it seems like the panel mostly agreed with his takes.
“There’s no way the Patriots lose two in a row and you have to take the Ravens with Lamar Jackson’s recent performance,” Kendall said. “Then again those might be two more of my mortal locks destined to go wrong.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.