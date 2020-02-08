Sather having a career year for Northern Twistars

VIRGINIA — Abbie Sather sees University of Minnesota gymnast Lexy Ramler as an inspiration.
Sather has seen the Gophers’ athlete perform twice and is making strides toward become an outstanding gymnast in her own right.
The 12-year-old from Eveleth — who competes with Northern Twistars Gymnastics in Virginia — is having a standout season and has swept the last four competitions, said co-owner Gwyn Roos.
“She has lead her Gold Xcel team and has come out on top, placing first in the All-Around standings consecutively, she added.
Roos said the young gymnast was the All-Around Champion at the Cooler by the Lake in Superior, at the Jingle Bell Jubilee in Rice Lake, Wis., at the Iron Maiden in Minneapolis and at Legacy Luau in St. Paul. The All-Around score is made up of all four competitive events (vault, bar, beam and floor).
“She’s really a hard worker and she’s very smart,’’ said Roos. “In gymnastics you need to be physically ready and mentally ready and she put it all together this year. That doesn’t happen all the time. It’s very rare to get it all together’’ at the same time.
Why has everything come together for Sather?
“I’ve just been pulling better meets and not falling as much, doing better skills and getting higher scores overall,’’ she said. Reaching a certain confidence level also played a big role, she added. “I think I just tried a little more at practice and really tried to better my scores up there because my goal is to get to a higher level.’’
The success this season wasn’t completely expected either, said Roos, who co-owns Northern Twistars with Lisa Fix.
“You know it’s funny because last year she struggled ... and just was not confident.’’ There haven’t been any struggles this season and Sather has a clear goal of moving to the next level, Roos added.
The improvement has shown at each meet.
“As would be the hope and the goal, her All-Around score has grown at every meet. She shows confidence, competitiveness and leadership at these meets. She problem solves in mid-flight and plans here attack to achieve her personal goals,’’ Roos stated.
Abbie followed her older sister Allie into gymnastics about nine years ago and has been in competition for about four years now.
What does Abbie remember about those days as a preschool gymnast?
“Just that I fell a lot.’’
It didn’t take long before Sather started to become a good, solid gymnast.
“They had me on competition team in first grade when I was 7 or 6. That really changed it all for me when I started competing. It told me that I was pretty good,’’ Sather said.
The young gymnast likes bars and vault the best and hopes her overall skill will lead her to the next level. She has already qualified for the State Meet in March and has goals of qualifying for the Region 4 meet (which covers seven states) in Madison, Wis. Two regular season meets also remain on the schedule.
“She is driven and has goals,’’ Roos said. “I smile to think of her successes and the successes she has ahead of her.’’
Looking at this season so far, the co-owner said everything came together for Sather.
“It is very hard to get the timing of mind (confidence and bravery), desire (motivation and hard work) and body (strength and endurance) to meet together. When the mind wants it, often times one of the others is not yet there. This is very frustrating. But boy when they connect, great things can happen! Abbie has all three working together! I am so proud of her and excited for her.’’
Roos also feels lucky to have had Sather in the gym for almost 10 years. When her sister was there, Roos was putting Abbie up on the gymnastic bars.
“So, I’ve known here since she was a baby, very proud to have her.’’
