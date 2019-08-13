Six new members added to Hibbing Raceway Hall of Fame

HIBBING — With the season rapidly approaching the Labor Day Shootout extravaganza, there was plenty of business yet to take care of at Hibbing Raceway. During Saturday’s program, the Hibbing Raceway welcomed six new members to the Hall of Fame with an intermission ceremony. Many family and friends were on hand to celebrate with their living and passed legends. That list included the late Harry Minzghor, the late Bob Percy, Gary Monroe, Bill Matzdorf, Steve Vesel, and Tom Wasleski. The six individuals were recognized for their various contributions to the sport and race track including announcing, promoting, fabricating, pitting, sponsoring, and of course racing.
Following the induction ceremonies, the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds rolled to the newly graded and watered racing surface. Skeeter Estey of Kelly Lake overtook early season winner Mervin Castle nearing the midway point in the race and never looked back en route to victory. Kevin Burdick of Proctor continued his run towards a potential National Championship with his 26th WISSOTA Super Stock win of the year. Burdick slipped past Dalton Carlson and then fended off a late challenge from Tristan Labarge.
Bob Broking of Grand Rapids found his way to victory lane for the first time of the year in the WISSOTA Modified division. Broking; running a somewhat limited schedule, split a side-by-side battle for the lead between Cory Sersha and Jeff Davis and led the remainder of the race to score the win. In the 30 lap WISSOTA Late Model feature race, Chris Olson and Kevin Carlson battled for the lead over the first ten laps before Kyle Peterlin of Hibbing raced past. Peterlin stretched his lead over the duration of the race to win his second of the year in Hibbing.
The Hornets have often had nail-biting finishes but this was not one of those nights. Anthony Kangas of McGregor immediately jumped out to the lead on a wild start and pulled away to win by a healthy margin over AJ House who won a three-car battle for second. Much like the Hornets, there was little drama in the WISSOTA Pure Stocks to close out the evening. Josh Berg of Bemidji made his two hour drive pay off by running away with the feature event. The win was Berg’s first in his career in Hibbing.
Only one more night of regular racing action remains before the extravaganza known as the Labor Day Shootout. Bud Light Championship Night will take place on Saturday, August 17. All track champions will be decided. For more information, visit www.hibbingraceway.com or call (218) 262-2324
SUMMARY:
WISSOTA Late Models:
Feature-Kyle Peterlin, Derek Vesel, Jeff Provinzino, Chris Olson, Deven Vanhouse, Jay Kintner, Jeffery Massingill, Kevin Carlson, Zach Wohlers, Terry Lillo, Mark Heinle, Cole Provinzino, Roger Paolo, Steve Reini, Brian Taylor, Ben Heinle
WISSOTA Modifieds:
Feature- Bob Broking, Johnny Broking, Danny Vang, Duane Dale, Deven Vanhouse, Jeff Davis, Kyle Oman, Cory Sersha, Ken Hron, Matt DePiero, Keith Koski, Scott Engholm, John Toppozini
WISSOTA Super Stocks:
Feature- Kevin Burdick, Tristan Labarge, Don Smith, Dalton Carlson, Mikey Vajdl, Dan Severson, Tim Carlson, Dean Mattila, Brian Vajdl, Bill Speak, Kevin Salin, Aaron Olson
WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds:
Feature- Skeeter Estey, Mack Estey, Tyler Kintner, Dylan Miller, Mark Kangas, Mervin Castle III, Darrin Lawler, Jeff Foreseen, Chad Vanduker, Tyler McClellan, Leo Schweiss, Ausin McClellan, TJ Heinle, Frank Paolo, Jeff Nelson, Michael Blevins, Eric Anderson
WISSOTA Pure Stocks:
Feature- Josh Berg, Chad FInckbone, Cody Herrick, Kevin Baumgarner, Michael Roth, Jon Burt, Dawson Kimble, Stephen Erickson, Dylan Shelton, Austin Carlson, Mikey Blevins, Victor Westerlund
Hornets:
Feature- Anthony Kangas, Tate Niehaus, AJ House, Michael Egan, Snirt Thundercloud, Zach Olson, Brad Currier, Chuck Markasich, Jusin Linberg, Danny Wait Jr, Tiffani Hauta-Sanders, Alyssa Reini, Ricky Helms
