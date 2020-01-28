Spartans bedevil Devils, 55-43

VIRGINIA — Little things proved to be the difference Tuesday night as the Blue Devils fell to Superior, 55-43.
“Silly turnovers,’’ not making the extra pass and not being strong enough on the boards all played a role in Virginia’s loss, said head coach Spencer Aune.
“We have to be better at doing the little things and playing in the present.’’
The Devils battled to a 12-12 tie early in the first as Kaylee Iverson and Lexiss Trygg scored inside and Kelsey Squires connected from long range.
The Spartans began to pull away at that point, though, on 3-pointers by Niya Wilson and Savannah Leopold, which led to a 31-16 lead for the visitors.
The Devils continued to find success inside as Iverson was a force offensively and with her defensive blocks, but the deficit was still 33-21 at intermission.
Speaking of Iverson’s 16 points and her work in the paint, Aune said, “I thought we did a good job working the ball into the inside when we could. We just had too many silly turnovers in the backcourt trying to break their pressure.’’
The Blue Devils turned up the pressure themselves to start the second half. Steals off the pressure quickly led to 3-pointers and field goals to quickly cut the gap to 36-28. Rian Aune, Trygg and Iverson got in on the scoring and the lead was as low as seven points (44-37) after Aune knocked down her second 3-pointer.
However, Virginia just couldn’t get any closer as poor shooting and turnovers let Superior extend the lead once again. The Spartans’ Wilson, Miller and Leopold all took advantage of Devil miscues to put the contest away, 55-43.
“We weren’t in sync tonight. We played hard in the second half to make a run, but you just can’t miss that many short layups against a good team,’’ the coach said.
Virginia still had a chance in the second half, but “we just didn’t knock them down when we needed to.’’
Down by only seven points with about nine minutes to go, the Devils couldn’t capitalize on their run
“We just did a lot of silly things today that we haven’t been lately,’’ said Aune, who added he was a little frustrated even though his team played hard.
Cleaning up the issues will be key in the next few weeks as the postseason nears.
“Little things like that we’ve got to be better at down the stretch run and into the playoffs.’’
Virginia (13-6) plays Friday at International Falls.
Superior 33 22 — 55
Virginia 21 22 — 43
Superior Niya Wilson 19, Savannah Leopold 12, Kaileigh Miller 17, Izzy Swanson 2, Emma Raye 5. Three pointers: Wilson 3, Leopold 3, Raye 1. Free throws: 8-13. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
Virginia: Anna Fink 3, Rian Aune 8, Halee Zorman 2, Lexiss Trygg 11, Kaylee Iverson 16, Kelsey Squires 3. Three pointers: Aune 2, Squires 1. Free throws: 8-14. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
Eveleth-Gilbert 68,
South Ridge 39
At Culver, Morgan Marks scored a game-high 20 points Tuesday to help lead the Golden Bears past South Ridge, 68-39.
Elli Jankila also hit double figures with 13 points, while Payton Dosan added 10.
Eveleth-Gilbert (9-11) hosts Ely on Thursday.
EG 41 27 — 68
SR 21 18 — 39
EG: Lauren Latvaaho 6, Maggie Landwer 6, Payton Dosan 10, Amara Wilcox 8, Morgan Marks 20, Liz Stanaway 1, Elli Jankila 13, Cadyn Krmpotich 4. 3-pointers: Wilcox 2, Maks 5. Free throws: 17-28. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
SR: Svea Snickers 2, Paris Fierkelepp 8, Mercedes Lawerence 4, Alana Young 8, Raina Schneider 4, Lauren Olson 2, Adella Olesiak 9, Leanna Olson 2. 3-pointers: Olesiak 1. Free throws: 4-11. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 93,
Wrenshall 40
At Mountain Iron, Asher Zubich poured in 30 points and Nikolas Jesch connected for 22 as the Rangers ran past the Wrens, 93-40.
Josh Holmes also dropped in 13 as Mountain Iron-Buhl put together a strong effort.
“We moved the ball well and shot the ball well,’’ said head coach Jeff Buffetta.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (7-9) plays at Mesabi East on Thursday.
Wrenshall 22 18 — 40
MI-B 58 35 — 93
Wrenshall: Alex Brownie 2, Zeke Rousseau 2, Kaden Oleson 2, Corey Despot 1, Peyton Johnson 3, Austin Larva 5, Joey Mills 2, Randy Wimmer 8, Jacob Murray 2, Hunter Holmes 13. 3-pointers: Wimmer 1. Free throws: 11-22. Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Brownie.
MIB: Nels Parenteau 6, Asher Zubich 30, Mason Clines 1, Jeffrey Kayfes 8, Josh Holmes 13, Nikolas Jesch 22, Braxton Negen 3, Taylor Stahl 2, Braylen Keith 2, Alex Schneider 6. 3-pointers: Zubich 5, Kayfes 2, Holmes 3, Jesch 3, Negen 1. Free throws: 9-20. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.
North Woods 112,
Floodwood 29
At Cook, Jared Chiabotti led all scorers with 30 points as North Woods cruised past the Polar Bears, 112-29.
The Grizzlies also got 21 from Trevor Morrison, 20 from TJ Chiabotti, 14 from Alex Hartway and 11 from Brenden Chiabotti.
North Woods (13-3) plays at Greenway Friday.
Floodwood 16 13 — 29
North Woods 68 44 — 112
Floodwood: Hunter Platt 3, Aiden Williams 2, Braxton Farrell 4, Drake Laine 12, Blake Tahja 6, Carter Stokke 2. 3-pointers: Platt 1, Laine 2. Free throws: 4-9. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
N. Woods: Jared Chiabotti 30, TJ Chiabotti 20, Brenden Chiabotti 11, Ty Fabish 2, Levi Byram 2, Brian Whiteman 6, Jake Panichi 2, Alex Hartway 14, Trevor Morrison 21, Sean Morrison 4. 3-pointers: J. Chiabotti 2, TJ Chiabotti 3, Whiteman 1, Hartway 1. Free throws: 13-16. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.