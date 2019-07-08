St. Joseph standout captures Hornet swarm at Hibbing Raceway

Hibbing, MN- With racetracks across the region altering their schedules due to various specials and the fourth of July weekend, Hibbing Raceway shifted to a rare Friday Night of racing. The scheduling change, weather issues at other area tracks, and the first ever Hornet Swarm brought in highly competitive fields in several classes.
Kevin Burdick of Proctor continued his hold on the WISSOTA Super Stock class by fending off two of WISSOTA’s best in Curt Myers and Shane Sabraski. The win was Burdick’s third of the year in Hibbing and sixteenth overall. Johnny Broking of Grand Rapids followed up Burdick’s efforts by holding off a contingent of traveling invaders that included Sabraski who scored his second straight runner-up finish of the evening.
Derek Vesel of Hibbing left little doubt about the outcome of the WISSOTA Late Model feature as he edged away to a large lead in the early going and never looked back for the convincing victory followed a half a lap back by rookie driver Deven Vanhouse. Much of the crowd stuck around following the Late Model finish to watch the first ever Hornet Swarm. The growing class in it’s first season at Hibbing Raceway saw 25 competitors take the green flag. After Tyler Kachinske and Kyle House took turns leading, WISSOTA National Point leader Jake Smith of St. Joseph took command and led the second half of the race to win in his first visit to Hibbing.
The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds followed up the Hornet extravaganza and provided the most dramatic feature finish of the night. After having his pass for the lead erase with five laps remaining due to a caution, Skeeter Estey of Kelly Lake rallied to make a last lap pass on race-long leader Nick Daronco.
The WISSOTA Pure Stocks closed down the very full evening of racing and they also boasted their strongest turnout of the year. Cody Herrick of Hibbing fended off repeated challenges from Kevin Baumgarner and James Vendela to lead the entire way and win his second feature of the year.
The next racing action in Hibbing will take place on Saturday, July 20 and will be provided by Chisholm City Merchants. All six classes will be in competition and Kid’s Power Wheel Races will take place at intermission. For more information, visit www.hibbingraceway.com or call (218) 262-2324
SUMMARY:
WISSOTA Late Models:
Feature- Derek Vesel, Deven Vanhouse, Jay Kintner, Terry Lillo, Roger Paolo, Jeff Provinzino, George Ledin, Gunner Frank, Steve Reini, Cole Provinzino, Brian Taylor
WISSOTA Modifieds:
Feature- Johnny Broking, Shane Sabraski, Danny Vang, Dave Cain, Bob Broking, Jody Bellefuille, Jeff Wood, Duane Dale, Kyle Oman, Deven Vanhouse, Kelly Estey, Jeff Davis, Ken Hron, Dan Kingsley, Cory Sersha, Jeffery Wood, Jeff Tardy, Matt DePiero, Jayme Lautigar, Steve Stavenger, Brady Caul
WISSOTA Super Stocks:
Feature- Kevin Burdick, Shane Sabraksi, Curt Myers, DJ Keeler, Tristan Labarge, Scott Lawrence, Mikey Vajdl, Zach Wohlers, Tim Carlson, Kevin Salin, Jim Campbell, Doug Koski, Dean Mattila, Larry Both, Don Smith, Jamie Reberg, Dalton Carlson, Brian Vajdl
WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds:
Feature- Skeeter Estey, Nick Daronco, Mark Kangas, Brandon Copp, Kevin Burdick, Michael Blevins, Dylan Miller, Tyler Kintner, Mervin Castle III, Cody Ossachuck, Eric Anderson, Wyatt Boyum, Chad Vanduker, Austin McClellan, Leo Schweiss, Zach Jackson, Travis Krumrei, Justin Feltus, Justin Bassa, Kelly Estey, Ritchie Lapointe
WISSOTA Pure Stocks:
Feature- Cody Herrick, James Vendela, Kevin Baumgarner, Jon Burt, Josh Berg, Cory Jorgensen, Dylan Shelton, Stephen Erickson, Jeremy Cash, Austin Carlson, Michael Roth, Dusty Caspers, Dawson Kimble, Aaron Bernick, Victor Westerlund, Mikey Blevins, Michael Miller
Hornets:
Feature- Jake Smith, Kyle House, Snirt Thundercloud, Tyler Kachinske, Tate Niehaus, Robert Smith, Hunter McDougall, AJ House, Ross Magnuson, Paul George, Cole Isensee, Dayna Marken, Nathan Rose, Travis Olafson, Kristy Marken, Alyssa Reini, Cody Buchanan, Tiffani Hauta-Sanders, Jordan Thayer, Anthony Kangas, Chuck Markasich, Ricky Helms, Peyton Edelman, Paul Ripley
