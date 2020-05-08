State 800m champion Olson signs with Coyotes

ELY — Ely High School senior Luke Olson has had a short, but successful relationship with the sport of track and field.
Olson became the 800 meter state champion last spring in his first season participating in the sport, now he’s set to take his talents to the next level after signing with the University of South Dakota, a Division I school.
Olson committed to running with the Coyotes on Nov. 15 of last year and says there were a multitude of factors that led into his decision.
“I had gone to check out a few different schools and South Dakota just felt right,” Olson said Friday in a telephone interview. “The strong team environment that I felt, the school itself and the general size were all things that just worked for me.”
Located in Vermilion, S.D., with an enrollment of nearly 10,000 students, USD got the nod over several other schools such as North Dakota, Wisconsin-Milwaukee, South Dakota State and Augustana. Olson says he even heard from the University of Minnesota, but they contacted him the day after he signed with the Coyotes.
A baseball player in the spring prior to last year, Olson says his desire to join track came from wanting a change as well as helping out his abilities as a cross country runner.
“I was a center fielder in baseball and we had a really good team my sophomore year. ... After that year I decided I needed to change it up so I joined track. I figured since I already ran cross country that it would help me out a lot with that.”
Olson quickly climbed to the top of the 800 meter rankings and realized he had a chance to perform really well at the state meet.
“My initial goal was just to make it to state and then once I saw the rankings and I was at the top, I was in it to win it.”
A multi-time Section 7A champion in cross country, Olson says the prospect of also competing at the collegiate level in that sport is one he’s considering.
“Right now it’s kind of up in the air for cross country. I think I want to try it at college to start out and see how I do in it and how it will impact my training for track.”
Olson says he’s open to a few different running events at the collegiate level and the specialization might depend on how he fares in cross country.
“I’ll be doing the 800 for sure. The coaches are going to see how I adapt to the increased mileage in cross country and maybe I’ll end up running the 1500. I could go down to the 400 as well. It just depends on what kind of training I end up doing.”
What makes Olson such a good runner and athlete in general?
“I just have an extreme desire to win,” Olson explained. “I know in order to win, I’ll have to train a lot; not just running but core, weights and everything else too. I’m ready to put in the work and then I want to see the results and the rewards that come with it.”
Olson says the prospect of competing in college athletics wasn’t one he even considered until he saw success in track.
“I didn’t have any plans to continue sports after high school but I started getting some phone calls from schools after state and I started thinking about it more and figured I might as well go for it. I think it’s going to be a good way to adjust to college and make some good friends right off the bat.”
His senior season of track stopped in its tracks due to the coronavirus pandemic, Olson says he’s a little down about not getting to defend his title. Ultimately, however, he’s not too bummed about it.
“It was kind of disappointing. I was going in with a plan to defend my title, but there’s nothing I can do about it so I didn’t get too down about it. It’s just something you can’t control for.”
Olson says he has plans to get involved with physical therapy, which means majoring in something like exercise science or kinesiology. With his background in sports, the career path felt like a good fit.
“I’ve always been a sports guy. I love every sport. It just makes sense to want to work in something related to sports and help make players and people better and healthy.”
