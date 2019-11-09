Swimmers punch tickets to State

HIBBING — Area swimmers gave it their all Saturday in the Section 7A Swimming and Diving Finals with many punching their trip to state next weekend in Minneapolis.
The Mesabi East Giants finished with 375 points and took home the section team title for the second year in a row.
The top two swimmers in each event plus those meeting the state qualifying standard advanced to state as well as the top four divers in the 1 meter dive competition.
Mesabi East’s Kailey Fossell retained her section diving crown, winning the event with a total score of 399.05. She’ll be joined at state by Virginia’s Helen Phenning, who qualified in third with a score of 254.05.
Mesabi East will send a pair of swimmers down in the 100 backstroke with Emma Williams taking home first place with a time of 1:02.07. Teammate Siiri Hakala finished runner-up and also punched her ticket to the big meet, stopping the clock at 1:05.39.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s Elli Jankila advanced in the 50 yard freestyle after posting a time of 25.81. Jankila finished third in the event but advanced by meeting the state qualifying standard.
She’ll be joined at state by teammate Mollie Albrecht, who advanced in the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.04. That time was also enough for third while still meeting the state qualifying standard.
Virginia’s Lauryn Devich will be making another trip down to state in the 100 breaststroke. Devich finished second in the event, finishing with a time of 1:10.06.
Mesabi East’s Grace Brunfelt was a double qualifier Saturday. She first qualified by taking second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:00.01. She qualified again later in the day, this time in the 500 freestyle, stopping the clock at 5:27.31, enough for third but still meeting the state standard.
Area relay teams will also be making the trip down to state. The Mesabi East team consisting of Williams, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton and Hannah Nygaard) put down a time of 1:52.85 in the 200 medley relay, enough for second while locking up a spot in Minneapolis.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s Jankila, Albrecht, Amara Carey and Carly George will return to state as a relay team, this time in 200 freestyle relay. The quartet stopped the clock at 1:41.67 to finish as runners-up in the event.
Finally, Mesabi East’s Skelton, Nygaard, Brunfelt and Adrianna Lehmkuhl also advanced to state Saturday, finishing second in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:41.83.
The Class A State Swimming and Diving Meet is set for next week with the diving prelims and semifinals set for noon on Thursday, the swimming prelims set for noon on Friday and the swimming and diving finals set for noon on Saturday.
Section 7A Finals, Hibbing
Team scores: 1, Mesabi East, 375; 2, Hibbing, 331; 3, Two Harbors, 319; 4, Eveleth-Gilbert, 225; 5, Proctor/Hermantown, 179; 6, Duluth Denfeld, 176; 7, Virginia, 172; 8, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 154; 9, International Falls, 139; 10, Northeast Range/Ely, 95; 11, Chisholm, 51.
Top two swimmers and four divers advance to state (Q = met state qualifying time and also advance to state)
200 medley relay: 1, Two Harbors, 1:52.09; 2, Mesabi East (Emma Williams, Kyle Meyer, Lydia Skelton, Hannah Nygaard), 1:52.85; 3, Virginia (Bethany Harvey, Lauryn Devich, Hailey Pechonick, Chloe Smith), 1:59.25.
200 freestyle: 1, Riley Larson, TH, 1:59.84; 2, Grace Brunfelt, ME, 2:00.01; 6, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, ME, 2:06.88; 7, Adrianna Sheets, ME, 2:10.86.
200 individual medley: 1, Kaylee Overby, TH, 2:14:20; 2, Haley Melin, PH, 2:18.67; 3, Lydia Skelton, ME, 2:18.68; 4, E. Williams, ME, 2:23.20; 6, Lily Tedrick, NRE, 2:27.33; 7, Amara Carey, EG, 2:28.87.
50 freestyle: 1, Meghan Minne, H, 24.51; 2, Kate Thomasen, TH, 24.75; 3, Elli Jankila, EG, 25.81Q; 4, Mollie Albrecht, EG, 25.01; 5, Nygaard, ME, 25.29; 7, Smith, V, 25.71; 8, Brooke Pasmick, NRE, 25.89.
1 meter diving: 1, Kailey Fossell, ME, 399.05; 2, Maddy Clusiau, H, 308.75; 3, Helen Phenning, V, 254.05; 4, Elly Blazevic, DD, 246.35; 5, Grace Phenning, V, 232.35.
100 butterfly: 1, Lindsay Johnson, DD, 1:01.09; 2, Jada Larson, TH, 1:01.29; 3, Carly George, EG, 1:02.19; 5, Devich, V, 1:04.45; 7, Hannah Mattson, ME, 1:04.65.
100 freestyle: 1, Minne, H, 52.88; 2, Thomasen, TH, 53.30; 3, Albrecht, EG, 54.04Q; 4, Skelton, ME, 56.15; 5, Jankila, EG, 56.45; 7, Sheets, ME, 57.67.
500 freestyle: 1, Geli Stenson, H, 5:26.55; 2, R. Larson, TH, 5:26.65; 3, Brunfelt, ME, 5:27.31Q; 6, Ellie Robillard, EG, 5:54.57; 7, Hannah Williams, ME, 5:57.63.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Hibbing, 1:40.75; 2, Eveleth-Gilbert (Jankila, Carey, George, Albrecht), 1:41.67; 3, Mesabi East (Sheets, Lehmkuhl, Brunfelt, Nygaard), 1:42.58.
100 backstroke: 1, E. Williams, ME, 1:02.07; 2, Siiri Hakala, ME, 1:05.39; 3, Pasmick, NRE, 1:05.55; 7, Harvey, V, 1:08.02; 8, Fossell, ME, 1:08.68.
100 breaststroke: 1, Overby, TH, 1:09.61; 2, Devich, V, 1:10.06; 3, Meyer, ME, 1:11.18; 4, Mattson, ME, 1:13.95; 5, Carey, EG, 1:15.29; 8, Anna Heinonen, EG, 1:18.88.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Two Harbors, 3:38.53; 2, Mesabi East (Skelton, Nygaard, Lehmkuhl, Brunfelt), 3:41.83; 3, Hibbing, 3:41.93Q; 4, Eveleth-Gilbert (Jankila, Carey, George, Albrecht), 3:44.48; 6, Northeast Range/Ely (Pasmick, Tedrick, Abby Koivisto, Morgan McClelland), 3:59.49; 7, Virginia (Smith, Steph Kowalski, Devich, Pechonick), 4:05.30.
