This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Floyd “Govie” Olson of Gilbert.
“Govie” passed away on Tuesday.
He served in the U.S. Army.
If you ever attended a Virginia sporting event you heard “Govie’s” voice.
He was also the ultimate community serviceman.
Whether it was the high school or a nursing home.
Thank you for all your service “Govie.”
Rest in Peace.
o
Clarence Cadeau
Good
Tonight is a big night in Virginia.
The Eveleth-Gilbert volleyball team will come to town to face Virginia in the yearly, “Dig Pink Volley for the Cure”
It’s a match for breast cancer awareness.
It’s a great match between two well-coached teams.
Come on out tonight and enjoy the match.
o
Get ready for Sunday afternoon.
The Vikings and the Bears will lock up at Soldier Field at 3:25 p.m.
This game is going to be a battle.
That Bears defense sure looked good on Monday night.
That Vikings offensive line better block.
I’ll take the Bears......24-10.
o
Bad
How about San Diego Chargers running back Melvin Gordon?
In 2015, he signed a 4-year fully guaranteed contract for $10.66 million with a $6 million signing bonus and a 5th year option.
He has not showed up at all and now claims that he will return in order to fulfill his year’s obligation of employment.
This is what it has come to, I guess.
The games have sure changed.
o
Ugly
My Chicago Cubs didn’t have a very good season but I will always be a Cubs fan.
Believe me, I have lived through some very long seasons, full of losses.
This was a rough season but there is always something I can say.
Wait until next year.
o
The Good, Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, What sports movie had the quote “Sweep the Leg?”
Way too easy a question last week.
Twenty five readers knew it was from “The Karate Kid.”
The names were numbered and my wife Michelle picked number 22 which made Todd Etter a winner.
Give this one a try.
“In the men’s decathlon, what is the second event on day one?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
o
That will do it for this week.
I have to go make sure my Jay Cutler jersey is ready to wear for Sunday’s game.
Always remember.........Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff......It’s Only Sports.
o
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.