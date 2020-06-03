VIRGINIA — Growing up in Iron Junction, it was just natural for Rod Flannigan to be riding horseback with his friends.
“We had horses when we were kids,’’ the 67-year-old said Tuesday morning. “Actually I never had a bicycle. I spent all my time on horseback.’’
The Flannigan family now competes in barrel racing and is about ready to host the Chisholm Horse Expo June 13-14 at the Chisholm Fairgrounds. The event, which features barrel racing and pole bending, was started by the family in 2005.
Flannigan was working with his 10-year-old granddaughter Jocelyn and 9-year-old grandson Logan Tuesday at his home just north of Virginia, complete with a barn for their quarter horses and an arena to work out the animals.
His daughter Sara and youngest son Alex were interested in barrel racing and started in it themselves in 1999. About four years ago, the family hobby was passed down to Jocelyn and Logan.
“We were babies when we got on horses,’’ Logan said.
“We have basically raised these horses and trained them to be kid safe,’’ Flannigan said. “They do real well. They’ve been riding, like they say, they were babies. They’re very confident and competent.’’
They will all be competing at the “triple sanctioned’’ Chisholm event, which is sanctioned by the National Barrel Horse Association, the United Barrel Racing Association and the Pro Elite World Challenge Association.
The horse expo receives sponsorship money from local businesses, which is used as added money on top of the purse.
The riders and their horses will be competing in the following categories: Senior (50 and over); Open (all competitors can enter); Youth (ages 10-18); Peewees (ages 10 and under).
Flannigan, a two-time state champion, expects about 80 riders competing in the Open category and about 40 in pole bending. Pole bending is a timed event that features a horse and one mounted rider, running a weaving or serpentine path around six poles arranged in a line.
In addition to the riding events, a silent auction will also be held and concessions will be available. The event is free to the public.
Flannigan, who grew up on horses and never lost interest, said the idea behind the event in Chisholm was partly due to traveling so much going to other events each summer. Saginaw is the closest and Hinckley is relatively close, but they events get farther and farther away after that.
“There was very little in northern Minnesota, so we started pushing for a show up here. We knew we had a good arena at the fairgrounds and we worked it out with the Fair Board,’’ Flannigan said. “It’s nice. We get to run a two-day event and stay close to home.’’
o
The grandkids basically grew up around horses, as they lived quite close to their grandpa. They now get the opportunity to take care of the animals and also ride them.
“When I was younger we were around it quite a bit because we live right next door. So we were always coming over and we would always be with the horses,’’ Jocelyn said. She road their horse Cowgirl for a time before going to a smaller quarter Welsh pony horse named Dude.
However, she ultimately ended up loving Cowgirl and decided that was the horse for her. “I don’t like riding the little pony now. I like riding the bigger horse.’’
Asking what it is that she likes so much about barrel racing on Cowgirl, Jocelyn said, “just having fun. Having fun is a great part of it. You get to go around and ride and run fast. It’s fun.’’
Logan got hooked on it after watching his grandfather ride. “I liked watching him ... so I started just a teeny bit. Then I started riding more and more and more until now I ride almost every day.’’
“He’s an awesome pole bender that one,’’ Flannigan commented.
The family also takes part in Western Saddle Club Association events, which include “a whole gauntlet of games.’’ Those are barrel racing, pole bending, speed dash, keyhole, rescue and pennant.
“If they qualify then they get to go down to the State Fairgrounds and race in the coliseum down there in what they call the state championship. Both my daughter and my son did that when they were young.’’
Amy Flannigan (Jocelyn’s and Logan’s mother) loves the sport, as well.
“It’s a great sport that teaches them dedication and taking care of horses first.’’
o
Rod Flannigan believes riding and competing keeps him young and it has also relieved stress when he owned Benchmark Engineering for 25 years.
“I used to ride every morning before I went work. It helped me with my stress level, big time.’’
Training other youth throughout the years was also a joy.
“I took a young lady who was afraid of horses and she became a state champion,’’ he said. “I get a lot of satisfaction out of raising good horses and handing them down to kids.’’
