Tigers roll past Devils

VIRGINIA — The Virginia football team had their first action of the season on Friday night, hosting a tough Rush City squad.
The Tigers ran the ball over 55 times on their way to a 46-22 win over the Blue Devils.
“They really were running the ball out there,” Blue Devils coach Matt Anderson said. “We did learn things tonight.”
Virginia opened up the scoring in the first quarter when Nick Peters ran it in from nine yards out.
Quarterback Jack Toman hit Jayden Bernard with a 2-point conversion pass to give the Blue Devils a 8-0 lead.
“That was a great start for us,” Anderson said.
The Tigers tied the game up when junior Zeth Zahn raced in from 39 yards out to make it a 8-6 game and Hunter Sykes ran in the two-point conversion.
The Tigers grabbed the lead on their next possession when Anthony Hermanson ran around the Blue Devils defense and scored from seven yards out.
Sykes added the two point run and Rush City had a 16-8 lead after a quarter of play.
“The thing I liked is when we lost the lead, no heads on the bench went down,” Anderson said. “All players were still in the game.”
The Blue Devils knotted up the game at sixteen in the second quarter when Toman hit Peters with a 20 yard pass, to make it a 16-14 game.
Toman ran in the two point conversion and it was a tie game.
The Tigers closed out the first half scoring when Hahn raced in from 11 yards out.
He also ran in the conversion to make it a 24-16 Tigers lead at the half.
“Overall I think we played a pretty good first half,” Anderson said. “We learned things out there that will help us all season long.”
The Tigers picked up a pair of touchdowns in the thid quarter.
Sykes ran one in from six yards out and Mitch Mell ran one in from four yards out.
Rush City led 40-16 after three quarters of play.
“We weren’t giving up out there,” Anderson said. “I was still proud of my guys.”
The Blue Devils picked up their final touchdown of the game with 8:26 to play when Toman hit Cole Schaefer with a 15 yard pass.
The run failed and the Tigers led 40-22.
Rush City closed out the scoring when Zahn broke free and raced in from 24 yards out.
The two-point run failed and the Tigers had the 24-point victory.
The Blue Devils are back in action next Friday, when they host Esko.
“We will work hard this week and get ready for next Friday,” Anderson said. “I know these guys will work hard and get ready for Esko.”
Rush City 16 8 16 6 — 46
Virginia 8 8 0 6 — 22
First Quarter
V- Nick Peters 9 run (Jack Toman pass to Jayden Bernard)
RC- Zeth Zahn 39 yard run (Hunter Sykes run)
RC- Anthony Hermanson 7 yard run (Sykes run)
Second Quarter
V-Toman 20 pass to Peters (Toman run)
RC- Hahn 11 yard run (Hahn run)
Third Quarter
RC- Sykes 6 yard run (Hermanson run)
RC- Mitch Mell 4 yard run (Hahn run)
Fourth Quarter
V- Toman 15 yards pass to Cole Schaefer (Run failed)
RC- Zeth Zahn 24 yard run (Run failed)
