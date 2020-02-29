‘Toppers come back against Mesabi East

HERMANTOWN — Saturday’s Section 7AA quarterfinal battle between No. 3-seed Mesabi East and No. 2 Duluth Marshall was everything it was expected to be.
The Hilltoppers’ Grace Kirk and the Giants’ Ava Hill went head to head in a contest that went to Kirk 30-27 and ultimately to Marshall, 62-60.
Mesabi East pulled ahead at the half, 30-24, and led for much of the second half before the Hilltoppers pulled even at 47-47.
From there, Kirk and Marshall outscored the Giants 11-3 in the next four minutes to go up 58-50 and held on for the two-point win.
Four different Hilltoppers scored in that stretch, while only Meghan Walker was able to put the Giants on the board with one of her five 3-pointers.
Hill and Walker were able to bring the Giants back as they hit from inside and outside and Marshall missed a few free throws. However, time simply ran out as Walker’s bucket made it 62-60 as the final horn sounded.
Asked about the dry spell, Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting said Marshall Division I recruit Gianna Kneepkens hit a big 3-pointer after being held down much of the night. Kirk, Marshall’s other D-I recruit, got some drives into the lane and she and her team converted.
As far as Mesabi East’s struggles from the field during that stretch, Whiting said, “we came down and had good looks. They just didn’t go in. That was kind of the turnaround.’’
The coach said his team’s plan was to slow down both Kirk and Kneepkens, but one or the other will usually put in some points. Saturday it was Kirk with 30 and Kneepkens with eight. Merlea Mrozik also had 11 for Marshall.
Whiting also gave Hill credit for shutting down Kneepkens.
‘’Ava did play a very good defensive game on her. She didn’t give her many open looks at all.’’
Offensively, Hill led the Giants with 27 points, while Walker dropped in 15 points.
Speaking of Walker, Whiting said, “we knew she’d be open because they focused on Hannah, they focused on Ava. So we knew she’d be open.’’ He added that she was supposed to shoot when she had the open looks and “she did well.’’
The game lived up to the hype in the first half as Mesabi East got out to a 7-2 lead thanks to the shooting and defense of Mia Mattfiled, and buckets from Walker and Kora Forsline.
The score didn’t stay that way for long as Marshall’s Division I recruit Kirk scored five straight to help the Hilltoppers take their first lead at 9-7.
However, Hill looked like a Division I basketball recruit herself (she is in track and cross country at the U of M) as she battled with Kirk. Hill dropped in 15 in the first half, while Kirk led all scorers with 17. Kneepkens was held without a point in the first stanza.
Duluth Marshall struggled a bit from the floor, while the Giants were getting to most of the loose balls and taking advantage of their opportunities.
Kirk kept Marshall in the game, but Mattfield, Hill and Stevie Hakala kept the upper hand with at 30-24 lead at the break.
While the Giants came up just two points shy of the semifinals, Whiting said, “I was real happy with the season. That’s what I told the kids. We won the Arrowhead Conference, we’re co champsions with Virginia and Hibbing in the IRC. We won the Esko Tournament. We beat Mountain Iron for the first time ever for me. I’m proud of them.’’
He said the team has nothing to hang their heads about. “And that Marshall team is a very good team.’’ The Giants also nearly pulled off the win after losing to the Hilltoppers 85-72 on Jan. 3 in Aurora.
“I’m proud of my girls and how they fought to the end,’’ especially his three seniors, Hill, Walker and Mattfield.
Mesabi East concluded their season at 23-5. Marshall is also 23-5 and will take on the winner of Esko and Moose Lake/Willow River at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at UMD.
Mesabi East 30 30 — 60
Duluth Marshall 24 38 — 62
ME: Ava Hill 27, Meghan Walker 17, Hannah Hannuksela 3, Kora Forsline 4, Stevie Hakala 4, Mia Mattfield 5. 3-pointers: Hill 4, Walker 5. Free throws: 3-6 Fouled out: Hannuksela.
DM: Grace Kirk 30, Gianna Kneepkens 8, Merlea Mrozik 11, Laila Monroe 8, Maritsa Harris 5. 3-pointers: Kirk 2, Kneepkens 2, Mrozik 2, Harris 1. Free throws: 5-8.
