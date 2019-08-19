Track champs are crowned in Hibbing

HIBBING — Heading into Bud Light Season Championship Night at Hibbing Raceway, multiple classes had yet to determine a Track Champion on the year which added some extra intrigue to the evening’s program. The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, WISSOTA Pure Stocks, and WISSOTA Super Stocks were all up for grabs heading into the night and some would come down to the final race.
The WISSOTA Super Stocks were the first feature to take to the race track. Kevin Burdick of Proctor continued his winning ways as he marches towards a potential National Championship. Locally however, Mikey Vajdl of Chisholm captured his first career Track Championship in Hibbing by virtue of a fourth place finish on the final evening to cap a consistent regular season overall.
The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds entered the evening with the tightest points battle of any class. Three drivers (Dylan Miller, Mark Kangas, and Tyler Kintner) all had high hopes for a title and it was Miller of Hibbing who came out on top with a second place finish. The championship was Miller’s first in the class. Skeeter Estey of Kelly Lake finished behind the three contenders in the points but added another feature win to his growing total on the season.
Danny Vang of Deerwood essentially had the WISSOTA Modified track championship wrapped up by starting the feature in which he did. Vang’s fourth place finish behind race winner Kelly Estey of Kelly Lake was more than enough to bring home the title. Estey took control on lap five and held it the remainder of the way.
Much like the Modifieds, Derek Vesel of Hibbing held a commanding lead heading into the final points race night for the WISSOTA Late Models. Vesel scored another top five finish to secure the title while Kyle Peterlin of Hibbing continued his late season surge. Peterlin outlasted Jeffery Massingill and Terry Lillo in a tight traffic battle to win his second straight.
The Hornet Championship was also largely decided prior to the feature race and Snirt Thundercloud of Hibbing added some icing to his cake. Thundercloud won the first ever crown in the division at Hibbing and then went on to make a last lap pass on the previous week’s winner Anthony Kangas to win the feature as well.
The WISSOTA Pure Stocks had a tough act to top with the Hornet finish but they provided some late-race excitement of their own. Going into the race, it was essentially a two-car tussle for the title and that honor went to Michael Roth of Deerwood. Roth finished one spot ahead of Austin Carlson to capture his first ever Championship and second of the night from the small town of Deerwood. The race itself came down the final lap with Chad Finckbone of Grand Rapids edging out Josh Berg to take the win at the line.
With the regular season now concluded, Hibbing Raceway shifts it’s focuses to multiple special events. The third of four Carquest Enduro races will be held on Saturday, August 24. Then things reach a fever pitch with the running of the 41st Annual Labor Day Shootout on Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1. Each day will host complete shows in several divisions and the champion of the Wollak Construction Late Model Challenge Series will be crowned. AJ Deimel of Elk Mound, WI. currently leads the series points with five races remaining before reaching Hibbing. For more information, visit www.hibbingraceway.com or call (218) 262-2324
SUMMARY:
WISSOTA Late Models:
Feature- Kyle Peterlin, Jeffery Massingill, Deven Vanhouse, Derek Vesel, Terry Lillo, Jeff Provinzino, Jay Kintner, Zach Wohlers, Kevin Carlson, George Ledin Jr, Cole Provinzino, Roger Paolo, Chris Olson, Gregg Hill, Gunner Frank, Tim Carlson, Steve Reini, Brian Taylor
WISSOTA Modifieds:
Feature- Kelly Estey, Deven Vanhouse, Johnny Broking, Danny Vang, Duane Dale, Jeffery Wood, Kyle Oman, Jayme Lautigar, Ryan Jensen, Ken Hron, Cory Sersha, Austin McWilliam, Keith Koski, Jeff Wood, Carey Lepage, Brian Nelson
WISSOTA Super Stocks:
Feature- Skeeter Estey, Dylan Miller, Mark Kangas, Tyler Kintner, Mack Estey, Chad Vanduker, Mervin Castle III, Keith Niemi, Jeff Forseen, Charlie Castle, Travis Krumrei, Leo Schweiss, Cole Chernosky, Michael Blevins, Frank Paolo
WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds:
Feature- Skeeter Estey, Dylan Miller, Mark Kangas, Tyler Kintner, Mack Estey, Chad Vanduker, Mervin Castle III, Keith Niemi, Jeff Forseen, Charlie Castle, Travis Krumrei, Leo Schweiss, Cole Chernosky, Michael Blevins, Frank Paolo
WISSOTA Pure Stocks:
Feature- Chad Finckbone, Josh Berg, Victor Westerlund, Michael Roth, Austin Carlson, Kevin Baumgarner, Jon Burt, Stephen Erickson, Mikey Blevins, Nick Cimermancic, Dawsom Kimble, Michael Ryan
Hornets:
Feature- Snirt Thundercloud, Anthony Kangas, Michael Egan, Kyle LeDoux, Ricky Helms, Alyssa Reini, Jeremiah Lindberg, Tiffani Hauta-Sanders, Brad Currier
