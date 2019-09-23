With week three of the 2019 Pigskin Pick’ems now in the books, Gilbert police officer Chelsea Trucano has regained the lead that she lost last week to 2018 champion and Eveleth golf pro John Rinne.
Trucano (23-7) went 9-1 last week, only erroneously choosing Utah over USC. That’s an honest mistake as only two prognosticators had confidence in a Trojans team that lost it’s starting quarterback earlier in the season.
Without missing a beat, Trucano let everyone know she was back on top in her weekly correspondence.
“Oh wait... Am I winning again? Sorry boys. Who knew women could know football too?” Trucano said in her email.
Mountain Iron City Administrator Craig Wainio had some nice words of encouragement for Trucano after her week.
“Chelsea had another good week which leads me to believe that all crime in Gilbert and Biwabik has been extinguished,” Wainio said. “Nice work!”
Now sitting in second place, one game behind Trucano, Rinne (22-8) let the local officer know that her days are numbered.
“Pretty nice and lucky picks by Chelsea including the Saints winning in Seattle,” Rinne said. I’m thinking beginners luck will run out soon.”
Rinne also had some choice words for Giants Ridge Director of Golf John Kendall on picking the Chargers over the Texans last week.
“I can’t believe Kendall picked the Chargers ahead of his dad’s favorite team, the Texans. I’m telling your dad on you!”
Kendall is one of three panelists sitting tied for third at 20-10, a group that includes Wainio and Virginia High School and Mesabi Range College athletic trainer Brad Kern.
Kendall has some nerves heading into this week, taking the road team in four pro games out of five as well as the Golden Gophers at Purdue. He also has a bad feeling about choosing Utah over Washington State after Cougars quarterback Anthony Gordon threw nine touchdown passes in a 67-63 loss to UCLA.”
“I feel a little queasy picking so many road teams and against a guy who threw nine touchdowns last week,” Kendall said. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed.”
Mesabi Range football assistant coach Montana Coates hold on to sixth place (18-12) after a 7-3 week, MDN sports writer Ben Romsaas (17-13) picked himself up with a 7-3 week to inch his way closer to the top. A disastrous 4-6 week from MDN sports editor Jim Romsaas (16-14), however, has sent him to the basement where he’ll lay claim to last place.
Not one to play nice, Wainio decided to rib all of the bottom dwellers in the hopes that he’ll climb back to the top very soon.
“Nice win by the Norse over Itasca on Saturday improving to 5-0, keep focused on Mesabi football Coach Coates. Maybe the MDN guys should bring in my good friend Regional President CK to help them out, couldn’t hurt.”
Jim Romsaas had to give Trucano credit for her week and has proclaimed that Rinne’s reign of terror over the Pick’ems is about to come to an end.
“Congratulations to Chelsea on another 9-1 week,” Romsaas said. Rinne’s reign is about to come to an end. If it’s not Chelsea, it will be Craig!”
This week’s slew of games has given the prognosticators plenty to think about. The Patriots are consensus picks in the NFL, as are Utah and Notre Dame in the college ranks. However, the panel is split right down the middle on the Vikings and the Bears. There’s also some panelists ready to rain on the undefeated Gophers’ parade, with three of eight taking Purdue at home.
“The Gophers’ miraculous run is over,” said Romsaas.
Five pickers have confidence in Washington at home versus the up and down USC Trojans and Mesabi’s Coach Coates has gone out on a limb, taking the Raiders over the Colts in order to gain some ground. Joining him in the world of unusual picks is Kendall, who is the only panelist that thinks the Eagles will travel to Green Bay and upset the Packers.
In another pro matchup, a majority of the panel went with Redskins to beat the Giants at MetLife Stadium, but in his first NFL start, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones seems to have turned some panelists’ heads with three choosing New York.
With some distance forming between almost every spot, it should only be another week or two before some we know who is a contender or a pretender.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.