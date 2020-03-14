TRUE LONG SHOTS

Growing up, Alecia Babich spent her weekends barrel racing at the Embarrass Town Hall. After moving away from the Iron Range, the Mountain Iron-Buhl graduate looked into owning a horse of her own just for some casual trail riding.
Enter Brugger.
Babich found Brugger over three years ago at a farm in Wausau, Wis. and was immediately drawn to him. A Gypsy Vanner, there aren’t many horses like Brugger in the United States. At first glance, Brugger is oversized and a bit odd looking to the average person.
“People always say, don’t judge a book by its cover,” Babich, now 33, said of Brugger. “It’s easy to doubt a horse like Brugger or make jokes about his size.”
At four years of age, Brugger had never been handled by a human in his life. In short, he was basically forgotten about, according to Babich, who now lives in Maple Plain, Minn. But Babich decided the two of them would learn something new together. Shortly after, they decided to take on breed shows put on by the Gypsy Vanner Horse Society (GVHS) with the help of their trainer Katie Hembree of St. Cloud.
“It’s like beauty combined with brains,” is the way Babich described the breed shows. From obstacle courses to pleasure competition, using both Western and English style saddles to everything in between, the breed shows test just about everything as opposed to only one discipline like barrel racing.
“It requires a lot. It’s like being a jack of all trades. You have to be ready to take off one hat and put on another.”
In the beginning, Babich wasn’t sure how training Brugger for the breed shows would go, but with Hembree’s expertise, it quickly became clear the Gypsy Vanner was catching on.
“It’s just completely different than anything he or I had ever done before. Brugger was just a completely blank canvas when we started. It was intimidating at first but sometimes working with a blank canvas is better than trying to fix a horse that was trained the wrong way. He proved himself to be a gentle giant that loved learning.
“Katie has this gift. Her and my horse make such a great team. She has her own training program in St. Cloud and she’s so young that people will judge her just like they would Brugger. But she’s brilliant.”
Brugger was learning faster than most horses and it wasn’t soon before long that Brugger and Babich began traveling to breed shows all across the country.
Three years ago, Babich thought it would just be a one-year type of deal. That quickly changed.
“I thought I would be done doing the shows after the first year, but then we started getting into it and it changed to, ‘I can’t wait for the second year.’”
That continued through the second year and into the third year (2019). Competing as amateurs, Babich and Brugger were accumulating points at each show as part of the Amateur High Point category. Being from Minnesota, the pair have a five-month disadvantage. They only ride from April-November, skipping the cold months.
It was never a goal to win competitions. It started out as a learning experience and a way to have fun, but in their third year on the road, the pair were suddenly getting a lot of attention as they went from show to show.
“By the third quarter of the year, people would make a note to come see Brugger,” Babich said. “People would tell me to look at the rankings and we were sitting up there in sixth place. I hadn’t even been paying attention to it all year and suddenly we’re in sixth place.”
The pressure was on now, according to Babich. Was it possible for someone from a cold-weather state to win an award that people compete for year round?
Brugger and Babich kept competing and working their way up the rankings. Soon fifth, then fourth, third, second, and finally, the twosome found themselves on top of the standings. They proved it was indeed possible.
Competing against thousands of other horses from over a dozen countries, the pair shocked themselves and the competition by winning the title.
“It was just a huge honor,” Babich said. “I don’t think anyone from a cold-weather state had ever won the award, let alone even someone from the Midwest. It’s even cooler that it was my little “Rudy” horse that was able to get it done. You don’t look at him and think he’s the type of horse that should win something like that. To find the right combination of beauty and brains, he’s just perfect the way he is.”
The win couldn’t come without support from family, according to Babich.
“I don’t come from anything fancy, but my family is always there to help take care of my dog and the other horses. Sometimes my mother-in-law Donna Babich of Eveleth will come on the road with us. It really feels like a family affair
In 2019, Babich, Hembree and another of Hembree’s clients, along with six horses in total, traveled over 22,000 miles across the United States and even into Canada for shows. Places like Georgia, Texas, Utah, California, Oklahoma and Alberta were on their list of places to hit.
“We’ve met so many cool people along the way. It’s really amazing to be able to travel and have all these experiences.”
Babich says her favorite place to visit recently is one of the shows that took place in Alberta.
“The people there are just so interested in learning. Even though we’re competing against each other, they want to learn how we do things. We do things so differently compared to other competitors and they want to learn as much as they can.”
Soon to be 8 years old, Brugger has shown himself to be quite the professional when it comes to competing and meeting new people.
“He just seems so ready to go all the time. Now he knows his routines like nothing but I still think his favorite thing is when people come to meet him.
“We go to places like the Minnesota Horse Expo at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Hundreds of people come through every day and they always want to see him because of his size. He’ll acknowledge every person as they come by. At first he was timid and nervous to meet people but now when we get to a show, he announces himself like ‘Hello everybody, I’m here!’”
In addition to the Amateur High Point, Brugger has won eight national championships and 11 world championships, according to Babich. But due to competing on a shortened schedule, repeating as the Amateur High Point champions will take some work.
Instead of entirely focusing on that goal, Babich and Hembree are working with Brugger to learn some different things to improve his skill set.
“I think he could repeat, but we’re not so sure with the schedule as some people compete year-round. It wasn’t my goal last year and I think setting a goal to do it again would just take the joy out of it. If it happens, I’m thrilled. If it doesn’t, we can work on our new and unique goals.
“Now we’re training him to pull a cart. If you just saw his body, you’d know he’s meant to pull something. He’s wide and big and he’s a thinker. I think he would be a good cart horse. We always just want to challenge him in new ways and he takes it in stride.”
After recently accepting her award for the 2019 season in Florida, Babich says she still can’t believe the progress she and Brugger have made in such a short time.
“I don’t know the other people who have won the past years, but I firmly believe something like this just means the most to me and my family. It’s the ‘Rudy’ story. Normal people from a cold weather, Midwest state winning it all with a horse that was kind of forgotten about.
“The odds weren’t in our favor to do something so spectacular but with Katie’s training, we proved everyone wrong. I just think it means the most to us. We were true long shots.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.