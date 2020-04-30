Turkey hunting takes off on the Range

Let’s talk turkey.
If you’ve recently been surprised seeing a wild turkey standing on a roadside or a farm field, you’re not alone.
The expansion of wild turkey across Minnesota’s Iron Range is growing.
“I had three reports from Embarrass last week, ” said Tom Rusch, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Tower Area (DNR) wildlife manager. “Everywhere where the old farms are, that’s where I’m hearing the turkeys are. People say, ‘I’ve seen a turkey and I say get ready, you’ll see more’. ”
Rural areas such as Makinen, Palo, Markham, Cherry, Little Swan, Angora, Toivola, and Meadowlands, are increasingly becoming turkey territory, said Rusch.
“They’re in the breeding season the last two weeks of April and the first two weeks of May, ” said Rusch. “Those males will get out and display (to attract females). ”
Minnesota’s spring turkey hunting season is in full swing.
And you might say hunters are gobbling up licenses.
For the 2020 season, 12,179 turkey hunting licenses have been sold in the state as of April 9, according to Kim Pleticha, DNR assistant communications director. That’s up 1,656 from 10,523 sold at the same time last year, said Pleticha.
Reintroduction of wild turkey in Minnesota is a modern day wildlife management success story, according to Rusch.
In the 1990s, native wild turkey from southeastern Minnesota were trapped and transplanted into Aitkin, Carlton and Crow Wing counties.
Since then, the birds have adapted and gradually moved north.
“We’re seeing kind of a wave, ” said Rusch. “They were starting to come back and then we had some tough winters about six years ago and they got knocked back. ”
But wild turkey are a tough breed. Signs of the population bouncing back on the Iron Range are evidenced by a number of sightings this spring.
To survive northern Minnesota winters, turkey find food at bird and deer feeders and eat dried berries, says Rusch.
“They’re kind of like grouse, ” said Rusch. “They’ll find something. In summer, they’ll eat the buds on trees, grasshoppers and corn. The young ones eat a lot of insects. ”
Wild turkey can fly at over 55 miles per hour, run 25 miles per hour and live an average of two-and-a-half years, according to the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF).
NWTF goals in Minnesota over the next ten years are to recruit 35,000 more turkey hunters, conserve or enhance 80,000 acres of habitat and improve public hunting access by 15,000 additional acres.
“Nationally, deer and turkey hunting are number one and number two, ” said Rusch. “People just love it. ”
Tim Harkonen, an avid turkey hunter from Hibbing, said he knows people hunting turkey on the Iron Range. And he’s seen several large flocks.
“Wild turkeys are very, very hardy birds and can adapt to about anything, ” said Harkonen. “There are big flocks out there. I’ve seen a big flock along a power line along Highway 5 (south of Hibbing) and down by Meadowlands I’ve seen a flock of 25. ”
Historically, turkey hunters from the Iron Range generally travel to their favorite turkey hunting grounds in other areas of the state or out-of-state, said Rusch.
However, the expansion of wild turkey on the Iron Range could gradually lead to more hunting opportunities in the north.
Prime northeast Minnesota turkey habitat includes a mix of fields, pastures and young hardwood forest, said Rusch.
“I think the demand has always been here, ” said Rusch. “What I’m not seeing here yet is the hunters. It will take a bit before it’s more huntable, but it’s coming. If we get some milder winters, you will see them really take off here. ”
Meanwhile, turkey are showing up in more than just rural areas.
“I’ve seen them here in Hibbing hanging around the soccer field, ” said Harkonen.
