V-E-G, Mesabi East swimmers a step closer to state

HIBBING — Area swimmers set themselves up for a shot at state Thursday at the Section 6A prelims in Hibbing.
Multiple athletes from both Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert and Mesabi East advanced to Saturday’s finals and are taking aim at a top three finish.
The top eight swimmers in each event moved on to the finals, while swimmers finishing 9-16 advanced to the consolation heat. The top three swimmers in each event on Saturday will advance to state.
V-E-G’s Andrew Bird and Mesabi East’s Logan Schroeder were both big winners on the day, finishing first in a pair of events each.
Bird took first in both the 200 freestyle (1:50.63) and the 100 freestyle (49.60). Bird is the defending section champion in both events.
Schroeder looks primed to defend his 100 backstroke section title after finishing first in the prelims Thursday with a time of 55.52. Schroeder also finished first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.65 after entering the day seeded third.
Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert picked up one more first place finish on the day, swimming the fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay. The team of Gunnar George, Owen Engel, Cameron Johnson and Bird put down a time of 3:25.36 to finish first, one spot above their seed entering the prelims.
Johnson had a solid day in the pool individually, finishing second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:53.90. Later, he touched the wall third in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:16.31.
Mesabi East’s Jamie Hill also picked up a runner-up finish Thursday, putting down a time of 1:05.60 in the 100 breaststroke, putting him in a strong position to advance to state.
Other second place finishes on the day include V-E-G’s Engel in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:11.11 and teammate Gunnar George finishing runner-up in the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.71. George is also within reaching distance of a spot at state in the 50 freestyle, finishing fourth with a time of 23.01.
V-E-G’s Logan Harrison also hopes to advance to state Saturday, narrowly finishing second in the 500 freestyle prelim. Harrison stopped the clock at 5:12.75, just 12 hundredths of a second behind Grand Rapids’ Michael Fitch (5:12.63). Logan also advanced in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:57.00, enough for sixth.
Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert could go three-for-three in sending relay teams to state this year with both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams finishing second in the prelims.
In the 200 medley relay, V-E-G stopped the clock at 1:46.38 thanks to the efforts of Engel, Aiden Hecimovich, George and Speiring. In the 200 freestyle relay, Spiering, Bird, Leif Sundquist and Robert Kelson picked up a second place spot with their time of 1:33.57.
In third place finishes, V-E-G’s Sundquist will take his shot at state Saturday after putting down a time of 2:11.63 in the 200 freestyle. The sophomore also finished fourth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:20.54.
Other swimmers just outside of the top three include the Mesabi East 200 medley relay team. The Giants finished fourth in the prelims with Logan Schroeder, Isak Schreoder, Hill and Kaleb Hancock stopping the clock at 1:48.15, about a second and half behind the third place team from Grand Rapids.
The Giants are also fourth in the 200 freestyle relay with Logan Schroeder, Hill, Hancock and Carter Steele stopping the clock at 1:37.23.
V-E-G’s Kelson is in the mix in the 200 freestyle after finishing fourth (1:56.14) as is teammate Leighton Ongalo in the 100 butterfly (4th, 58.07). Rounding out the V-E-G fourth placers is Spiering, putting down a time of 51.36 in the 100 freestyle.
Qualifiers in each event for Saturday’s section finals can be found below.
In addition to the swimming finals, the diving prelims, semifinals and finals will all take place on Saturday with the prelims and semis opening the meet at 11 a.m. in Hibbing. The swimming finals will start at 3 p.m. with the diving finals taking place after the conclusion of the 50 yard freestyle.
Section 6A Preliminary
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing 1:43.47; 2. Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert (Owen Engel, Aiden Hecimovich, Gunnar George, Nathan Spiering), 1:46.38; 3. Grand Rapids 1:46.86; 4. Mesabi East (Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Isak Schroeder, Kaleb Hancock), 1:48.15; 5. Chisholm 1:51.41; 6. Chisago Lakes 1:56.58; 7. Proctor 2:03.74; 8. International Falls 2:14.03.
200 freestyle — 1. Andrew Bird, VEG, 1:50.63; 2. Cameron Johnson, VEG, 1:53.90; 3. Michael Fitch, GR, 1:55.69; 4. Robert Kelson, VEG, 1:56.14; 5. Ben Bartholomew, GR, 1:56.26; 6. Logan Harrison, VEG, 1:57.00; 7. Ben Philips, H, 1:57.35; 8. Jake Slatinski, IF, 1:58.62.
200 individual medley — 1. Jake Jacobson, GR, 2:10.20; 2. Owen Engle, VEG, 2:11.11; 3. Leif Sundquist, VEG, 2:11.63; 4. Aaron Hadrava, H, 2:11.88; 5. Will Serrano, IF, 2:13.21; 6; Chase Musich, H, 2:17.22; 7. Daniel Spaeth, VEG, 2:19.10; 8. Lars Heinecke, CL, 2:20.75.
50 freestyle — 1. Logan Schroeder, ME, 22.65; 2. Andrew Hoppe, H, 22.80; 3. Addison Clarin, CL, 22.92; 4. Gunnar George, VEG, 23.01; 5. Cooper Emerson, H, 23.10; 6. Bay Yukich, C, 23.26; 7. Nathan Spiering, VEG, 23.63; 8. Luke Pocquette, H, 23.81; 19.
100 butterfly — 1. William Stenson, H, 53.82; 2. Gunnar George, VEG, 55.71; 3. Austin Morrissey, GR, 56.24; 4. Leighton Ongalo, VEG, 58.07; 5. Zach Quirk, C, 59.63; 6. Engel, VEG, 1:00.29; 7. Kaleb Hancock, ME, 1:01.20; 8. Xander Ogilvie, GR, 1:01.96.
100 freestyle — 1. Bird, VEG 49.60; 2. Hoppe, H, 50.49; 3. Bartholomew, GR, 50.98; 4. Spiering, VEG 51.36; 5. Will Serrano, IF, 52.14; 6. Yukich, C, 52.42; 7. McCormack, H, 52.45; 8. Devin Klimek, GR, 53.59.
500 freestyle — 1. Fitch, GR, 5:12.63; 2. Logan Harrison, VEG, 5:12.75; 3. Johnson, VEG, 5:16.31; 4. Sundquist, VEG, 5:20.54; 5. Slatinski, IF, 5:22.19; 6. Kelson, VEG, 5:26.81; 7. McLynn, GR, 5:27.85; 8. Sean Baldonado, ME, 5:34.52.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing 1:31.93; 2. Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert (Spiering, Bird, Kelson, Sundquist), 1:33.57; 3. Grand Rapids 1:35.19; 4. Mesabi East (L. Schroeder, Hill, Carter Steele, Hancock),1:37.23; 5. Chisholm 1:38.56; 6. International Falls 1:39.30; 7. Chisago Lakes 1:43.03; 8. Proctor 1:55.90.
100 backstroke — 1. Schroeder, ME, 55.52; 2. Addison, CL, 57.88; 3. Hadrava, H, 59.08; 4. McCormack, H, 59.15; 5. Morrissey, GR, 59.30; 6. Ongalo, VEG, 1:01.41; 7. Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:02.95; 8. Morse, GR, 1:04.43.
100 breaststroke — 1. Jacobson, GR, 1:02.49; 2. Jaime Hill, ME, 1:05.6; 3, Pocquette, H, 1:07.52; 4. Quirk, C, 1:08.51; 5. Aiden Hecimovich, VEG, 1:08.92; 6. Hancock, ME, 1:09.43; 7. Jonah Giermann, C, 1:09.97; 8. Will Silvis, GR, 1:10.48.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert (George, Engel, Johnson, Bird), 3:25.36; 2. Grand Rapids 3:29.61; 3. Hibbing 3:32.86; 4. International Falls 3:46.21; 5. Mesabi East (I. Schroeder, Baldonado, Aric Ebnet, Steele). 3:53.45; 6. Chisago Lakes 4:09;43; 7. Proctor 4:23.15; 8. Chisholm 5:00.46.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.