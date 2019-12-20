VAAST girls 1st at Virginia Invite

BIWABIK — The Virginia Area Alpine Ski Team came ready to perform Friday at their home Virginia Invite at Giants Ridge.
The girls’ team put two runners inside the top 10 and two more inside the top 15 to win the meet as a team and two skiers on the boys’ side finished inside the top 10 to lead the VAAST boys to a third place finish.
On the girls’ side, the Devils’ Mia Schuchard finished her first run with a time of 44.97 and her second with a time of 42.71 to finish third overall with a combined time of 1:27.68. Schuchard’s second run was the second fastest of the heat and helped propel her into third overall. She was joined inside the top 10 by teammate Emma Crum, who finished in eighth with a time of 1:34.61 (47.99 and 46.62).
Also scoring for the Blue Devils Friday was Azalea Ray, finishing in 12th place with a time of 1:36.96 and Mackenzie Deppe, who finished in 13th place with a time 1:38.41.
Strong finishes across the board gave the Blue Devils 116 points, 14 in front of meet runner-up Hibbing at 102. On his team’s stellar performance, VAAST head coach Benji Neff had only positive things to say.
“The girls won the invite, which is absolutely amazing,” Neff said. “Honestly, the whole team skied awesome. We are a very proud coaching staff today. I can’t say enough about the work ethic and heart of this girls’ team.”
On the boys’ side, 2019 state qualifier Jacob McCarthy led the Blue Devils with a third place finish, stopping the clock with times of 40.12 and 39.21. His combined time finished at 1:19.33. Teammate Chris Jacklen finished the meet in seventh with a total time of 1:22.34 (41.52 and 40.82).
Also scoring for the VAAST boys were Marco Pazzelli in 18th place (1:31.75) and Dominic Delzotto in 21st (1:33.77).
As a team, the VAAST boys’ finished with 147 points, enough for third behind Duluth East in first and Cook County/Silver Bay in second.
“Our boys’ team also had a very good showing against a strong field,” Neff said. “Jacob finished third with a strong second run that pushed him enough to get on the podium. Chris finished second overall for us in seventh and you can tell these two boys are pushing each other and it’s fun to watch them progress.
“The boys’ team was rounded out by Marco and Dominic. Dom had one of his best results today as well and you can tell these results are proof of the hard work that our team is putting in during practice and the positive attitude that the team has.”
Acting as hosts for the meet, the Devils got numerous junior high racers out on the course as well which Neff said was a great thing to see.
“Many of them hadn’t raced before and they had a blast. Overall, it was a great day from the parent support to help put the race on and to how all of our athletes performed.”
The Virginia Area Alpine Ski Team is off until the new year. They’ll be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Hibbing meet, hosted at Giants Ridge.
