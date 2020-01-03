VHS downs E-G boys, 76-58

VIRGINIA — The Virginia boys basketball team took advantage of their size in the paint and some hot 3-point shooting from Jayden Bernard on their way to a 76-58 win over Eveleth-Gilbert.
“I saw some good things out there tonight,” Blue Devils coach Derek Aho said. “We worked hard out there.”
Virginia raced out to a quick 9-0 lead when Nick Peters hit a 3-pointer and jump shot to make it 7-0 and Kyle Williams got a pass in the paint and put it home to make it a 9-0 contest.
The Golden Bears broke the Virginia scoring streak when sophomore William Bittmann layed one in to make it a 9-2 game.
Bernard tipped one in to give the Blue Devils a 11-2 lead.
“That is what I want to see out there,” Aho said. “Not everybody needs to shoot three-point shots. We are big enough to toss the ball in to the lane and find some easy baskets.”
Virginia had a 13-point lead until Golden Bears guard Carter Mavec hit a pair of 3-pointers to make it a 21-14 game.
“I like how we kept fighting out there,” Eveleth-Gilbert coach Adam Roen said. “We continued to pass the ball around and finding the open player.”
The Blue Devils went on a scoring streak when Bernard hit a 3-pointer, Carlson tossed in a short shot and Joe Hafdahl tossed in a jumper to make it a 28-14 contest.
Virginia wasn’t quite done yet.
Jack Toman picked up a bucket of his own to make it a 30-14 game.
“We started to move the ball around and it paid off,” Aho said.
The Golden Bears picked up a rebound and put-back from Jacob Sickel and a free throw from Bittmann to make it a 34-18 Virginia lead with time starting to run out in the first half.
Bernard was fouled wile dunking the ball and added the free throw to make it a 40-20 game.
The Golden Bears got another bucket from Bittmann in the paint to make it a 40-25 contest.
As time ran out in the half, Hafdahl bounced the ball off the backboard and Bernard caught it while in the air and dunked it home to make it a 42-25 Blue Devils lead.
“Overall, I thought it was a pretty good half,” Aho said. “Of course there was some small things that we still need to work on.”
Bernard led Virginia with 21 in the half, while Bittmann led the Golden Bears with 10.
Eveleth-Gilbert made an offensive run of their own at the start of the second half.
Bittmann scored while being fouled and hit the free throw and Mavec hit back to back jumpers to make it a 44-33 game.
“They weren’t giving up out there,” Roen said. “They kept shooting the ball and grabbing rebounds.”
Bernard stopped the Eveleth-Gilbert run with a lay up.
Peters hit a 3-pointer to make it a 49-33 Blue Devils lead.
The teams then started to trade baskets.
The Golden Bears were able to get the Virginia lead down to 15 points one more time when Zach Lindseth hit a pair of buckets.
But the Blue Devils size in the lane was just too much.
Williams was able to score almost at will and Bernard could hit his lay ups.
The game came to an end with the Blue Devils grabbing the 18-point win to move to 7-1 on the season.
Bernard led the way with 36 points, while Williams had 15.
“Like I said before, I saw some nice things out there tonight,” Aho said. “Eveleth-Gilbert is a good team. That Bittmann kid inside is a very good player.”
Virginia will travel to Two Harbors on Tuesday.
Bittmann led the Golden Bears with 19 and Mavec added 13.
Eveleth-Gilbert will host South Ridge on Tuesday.
E-G 25 33 — 58
VHS 42 34 — 76
E-G: Carter Mavec 13, AJ Roen 2, Zach Lindseth 11, Josh Creer-Oberstar 1, Jacob Sickel 12, William Bittmann 19; 3-pointers: Mavec 3; Free throws: 11-16; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: None;
VHS: Joe Hafdahl 6, Nick Peters 8, Jack Toman 4, Jayden Bernard 36, Mason Carlson 7, Kyle Williams 15; 3-pointers: Bernard 4, Peters 2, Hafdahl 1, Carlson 1; Free throws: 6-11; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: None.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 81,
Chisholm 45
CHISHOLM — Asher Zubich had 41 points, including nine 3-pointers as the Ranges beat the Bluestreaks on the road Friday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Nikolas Jesch finishd with 18 points for Mountain Iron-Buhl.
Jude Sundquist had 18 points for Chisholm.
MIB 45 36 — 81
CHS 20 25 — 45
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Neb Parenteau 8, Asher Zubich 41, Jeffrey Kayfes 3, Hunter Weigel 2, Riley Busch 3, Nikolas Jesch 18, Braxten Negen 4, Brayton Keith 2.
Chisholm: Shane Zancauske 1, Dillon Splinter 4, Sean Fleming 2, Jude Sundquist 18, Noah Sundquist 1, Nate Wessman 3, Jake Fena 2, July Abernathy 7, Danny Rusten 6.
Total Fouls: Mountain Iron-Buhl 15; Chisholm 7; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Mountain Iron-Buhl 2-4; Chisholm 5-18; 3-pointers: Zubich 9, Kayfes, Busch, Jesch 4, Jude Sundquist, Wessman.
Hinckley-Finlayson 77,
North Woods 71
At Hinckley, Trevor Morrison led all scorers with 32 points, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Jaguars avenged last week’s loss to North Woods, 77-71.
The Grizzlies also got double figures from Darius Goggleye, who had 13, and TJ Chiabotti, who pu tin 12.
Hinckley-Finlayson was pced by Cedric LaFave with 24.
North Woods (6-2) hosts Red Lake at 1:30 p.m. today.
NW 27 44 — 71
H-F 43 34 — 77
NW: Darius Goggleye 13, Jared Chiabotti 9, TJ Chiabotti 12, Brenden Chiabotti 2, Levi Byram 1, Alex Hartway 2, Trevor Morrison 32. 3-pointers: J. Chiabotti 1, TJ Chiabotti 2. Free throws: 10-16. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: D. Goggleye, T. Morrison.
H-F: Cedric LaFave 24, Brock Bjerke 3, Josey Olson 2, Dylan Miller 5, Leviticus Kroschel 2, Dalton Miller 2, Lathaniel Kroschel 12, Ricky Skaff 17, Caleb Olson 10. 3-pointers: LaFave 2, Bjerke 1, Dylan Miller 1. Free throws: 13-21. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: Dylan Miller.
Cherry 79,
Littlefork-Big Falls 43
At Cherry, Matthew Welch had 30 points as the Tigers improved to 3-5 on the season with the win over the Vikings Friday.
Isaac Asuma had 21 points for Cherry.
Matt Kennedy finished with 17 for Littlefork-Big Falls. Cam McRoberts had 13.
LFBF 29 14 — 43
CHS 43 36 — 79
Littlefork-Big Falls: Matt Kennedy 17, Antony Cipriano 6, Cam McRoberts 13, Jarell Banner 4, Owen Erickson 1, Jacob Peterson 2.
Cherry: Matthew Welch 30, Isaac Asuma 21, Gavin Constantine 9, Izaic Martin 2, David Clement 8, Mason Perkovich 9.
Total Fouls: Littlefork-Big Falls 18; Cherry 23; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Littlefork-Big Falls 12-32; Cherry 16-24; 3-pointers: Kennedy, Cipriano 2, Welch 2, Ausua 2, Constantine, Clement 2.
