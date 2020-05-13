VHS softball seniors reflect on lack of season

VIRGINIA — Blue Devil seniors Megan Kingston and Anna Seitz held out hope as long as they could that a spring softball season would be held.
But when spring sports were put on hold and later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the girls were sad and disappointed that something they were looking forward to was no longer a possibility.
“I was pretty sad actually,’’ Kingston said in a telephone interview. “It’s my favorite sport. I thought I’m a senior this year and I made captain, but it’s all over now.’’
When spring sports were officially canceled due to the coronavirus, seniors across the state were all affected.
“To not have that closure is very hard’’ for all seniors, said Seitz. Accepting the news was difficult, she added, especially after putting in so much work in the offseason.
Kingston wasn’t totally surprised by the season ending after a handful of practices. “I knew it was probably going to get serious. I couldn’t do much about it.’’ She added that it was important to “just look back at the memories and that’s what counts.’’
Kingston, 17, was still hoping some part of the season could be salvaged, though.
“I was hoping we could do something, even if it was towards the summer. Maybe even after graduation, it would have been nice to get together once or twice.’’
Seitz, 18, was also thinking maybe half of a season could be played. “Just the fact that we couldn’t have anything at all was super upsetting. I knew it would have been a special year with the girls. We were just clicking with each other. It would have been a lot of fun to be able to play with them.’’
Head coach Bob Cohn said his team was “still pretty optimistic about the whole thing. I kept in contact with them. I think they kind of still thought things were still going to happen and clear up.’’ Until the Minnesota State High School League officially put an end to the season, “we were still making plans to get out and play this year.’’
He added that he has talked to a few of the parents and “there’s a lot of tears, a lot of disappointment at home.’’
“I had tears here too. I was just so devastated for the kids for the time put in, especially for our two seniors that’ll never get that back. They lost out the most on this,’’ Cohn said.
The coach saw the effort the girls put in and what it turned into on the field.
“It’s not often that you find a diamond like her,’’ Cohn said of Seitz. “A diamond like her comes around once every 10 years or so. She was a very special kid. Probably one of the strongest kids we’ve ever had in our program,’’ patrolling the outfield and leading the offense.
Seitz had a “phenomenal’’ career batting average of .450 and the led the team in hits, doubles and total bases, as well as on base and slugging percentage and batting average. “She was just that type of player. I know she would’ve had just a phenomenal year.’’
“Megan Kingston came into her own last year’’ after getting a chance to play, said Cohn, who put her in the outfield and moved her up to the leadoff batting spot. “She did an outstanding job up there.’’ Kingston batted almost .400 and had an on base percentage of .438.
“She did a real nice job in the outfield and I know she would’ve had a real good year.’’
“We had two seniors that really wanted to play softball this year. Unfortunately things didn’t work out for us,’’ the coach added.
Kingston and Seitz will still be honored at an upcoming senior recognition night. When everything is prepared for the event, Cohn will be announcing the date for the event.
“I think it will be good to get recognized and at least have a little bit of closure.’’
It won’t be the same but I know they are doing the best they can. That will be good to just close the books,’’ said Seitz, who plans to play softball at the University of St. Thomas next fall. “At least I’ll have hopefully four more years of playing.’’
Kingston is looking forward to seeing everyone again. “I know my fall sport (tennis) didn’t end how I wanted it. So I thought softball would be my second chance to end my senior season well.’’
Kingston, who turns 18 Friday, hopes to play softball at Hibbing Community College, where she already has one year complete in the nursing program. “I don’t know how rusty I’m going to be for not playing this year.’’
She added that softball became her favorite sport when her team made it to the Little League World Series in 2014 when she was just 12. “That has to be my favorite memory.’’
Besides the memories, all the girls she played with, along with the coaches and parents, made the sport special for her. “I’ve always just had a really nice calling for softball.’’
For Seitz, she was just thankful for the time she had in the sport during high school. She also had some sports advice for the underclassmen in light of the coronavirus.
“Live it up. Work hard every practice, every game. You never know when it’s going to end.’’
