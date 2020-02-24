Virginia Area grapplers fall short of state tournament berths

MORA — The Virginia Area wrestling team had seven wrestlers alive in the loser’s bracket heading into the second day of the 7AA individual tournament, but they were all shut out of receiving state tournament berths this year.
Nolan Campbell was the closest of them all when it came to making it to the big dance at 120 pounds, falling short in the true second match that had a trip to St. Paul on the line.
Campbell started the day in the consolation semifinals where he pinned Milaca’s Jack Schoenborn at the 2:31 mark to send himself to the third place match. He then pinned Foley’s Ethan Oswald at 3:04 to earn his way into the true second match, with the winner going to state.
Campbell faced off with Princeton’s Parker Adkins, but it was Adkins who came out on top to earn the state tournament berth, pinning Campbell at the 3:00 mark.
The Blue Devils had two wrestlers finish fourth overall, with Kendall at 106 pounds and Miigwen Tuchel at 160 pounds grabbing those honors.
Kendall started his day with a 4-1 win over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton’s Gage Allen to move himself into the third place match. He then fell to Mora’s Anthony Nelson by 14-2, ending his section tournament run.
At 160 pounds, Tuchel started things off Saturday with a 17-8 win over Mora’s Parker Voss to send himself to the bronze medal match. In that match, Grand Rapids’ Dain Walters earned the narrow 9-8 victory to eliminate Tuchel from the tournament.
Gavin Benz at 126 pounds and Ryan Wenzel at 220 pounds both finished fifth overall at the tournament, Asher Hedblom (113) finished sixth and Damion Tapio (132) and Jacob Burress (152) ended their runs in eighth place.
