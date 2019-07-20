Virginia, E-G Legion win at district tourney

ELY — The No. 5 Virginia and No. 8 Eveleth-Gilbert American Legion baseball teams both took care of business Saturday, with Virginia winning 11-5 over No. 4 Taconite and E-G upsetting No. 1 Ely, 8-3.
The pair of wins sets the two teams up for a 2:15 p.m. contest today with the winner punching their ticket to next week’s Substate Tournament in Marble. The losing team will have another shot at advancing through the loser’s bracket.
In Virginia’s bout with Taconite, the fifth-seeded Post 239 team got five solid innings out of starting pitcher Ryan Hujanen and two more from closer Austin Harvey to help keep Post 301 at bay.
Hujanen struck out six in his five innings of work while giving up five runs (three unearned). After those five innings, Virginia held the 7-5 lead with Harvey’s two innings of work shutting the door on the four-seed as he gave up no runs and got one strikeout along the way.
Post 239 got the scoring started early with five runs in the first inning to just one for Taconite. The two teams continued to battle as Post 301 closed the gap ever so slightly each inning.
Virginia added a run each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings before piling on three more in the seventh to seal the deal.
At the plate, Harvey finished 3-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Nick Peters finished with three hits and Jack Perala had a pair of hits and an RBI.
Virginia coach Kody Lindgren noted the amount of fight in his team after the game.
“We just kept battling and fought through some adversity which was pretty big for us,” Lindgren said. “They played pretty well and we’re excited to keep it rolling tomorrow.”
Virginia will take on Eveleth-Gilbert at 2:15 p.m. in Ely. E-G defeated Ely 8-3 to upset the top-seeded team and host. Further details of the game were not available as this edition of the Mesabi Daily News went to press.
o
Friday’s Play-In Game
Eveleth-Gilbert 4,
Aurora 0
At Ely, the statline between the No. 8 Eveleth-Gilbert and No. 9 Aurora American Legion baseball teams was quite different compared to their game earlier in the week, but the result was the same with E-G defeating Aurora, 4-0 Friday.
The loss eliminated Aurora as Eveleth-Gilbert moves into the double-elimination portion of the tournament with the win.
Four pitchers combined for the shutout for Post 138. Zach Lindseth got the start for E-G with Will Bittmann, Kyle Peterson and Carter Flannigan putting in relief work.
Rob Parendo took the loss on the mound for Aurora surrenderubg three runs on six hits over five innings with six strikeouts.
Lindseth and Kodi Intihar were leaders at the plate for E-G with multiple hits each. Jack Halliday went 2-3 to lead for Aurora.
