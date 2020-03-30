Virginia native featured in X Games: Real Snow 2020

Professional snowboarder Mark Wilson returned to his Minnesota roots recently as part of X Games Real Snow 2020 competition.
Real Snow, as described by X Games, is an all-urban snowboard filming video competition showcasing top athletes paired with a filmer/editor to produce a brand new video in their own unique style.
As opposed to filming at resorts, participants film within cities with an extra focus on rail snowboarding.
There are two portions to the contest — a fan vote and a judge’s vote. Voting for fans opened Monday and will run through Sunday night. Fans can vote at www.xgames.com/realsnow.
Wilson, 28, is a native of Virginia and filmed late last year with his editor Seamus Foster within Duluth and Minneapolis before spending nearly a month in St. John’s, Newfoundland, to close out nearly two months of filming. Wilson, now of Portland, Ore., says X Games reached out to him to be a part of the contest and he gladly took the opportunity.
“People who have been in the contest before for whatever reason referred me to the X Games as someone that would be a good fit for the contest. They reached out to me to be a part of it and I jumped on board with it.”
Wilson spent three summers working in Portland after turning 18 and quickly moved there full time, citing the ability to snowboard full time in the Pacific Northwest as one of his deciding factors.
Wilson and Foster began shooting early December in Duluth and Minneapolis and got a few good shots, but they got their best material later in St. John’s.
“We flew out to St. John’s after hearing they got a good amount of snow. We got one-way tickets and didn’t know how long we’d be out there. A week into the trip, St. John’s got the snow of a lifetime. It was a storm that basically shut everything down. There was a state of emergency, stores were closed, people couldn’t drive for five days.
“We were staying downtown so we were right where we needed to be to find places to film. With less people on the roads and walking around, we got to film almost anywhere we wanted. That trip to St. John’s really saved us.”
The 90-second video opens with Wilson jumping out of a gazebo at Duluth’s Cascade Park before grinding down a rail overlooking Lake Superior. Wilson says Duluth was an easy pick for filming due to it’s natural hills.
“There was so much snow in Duluth so we definitely wanted to go there. I like it because it’s a hilly place so there are bound to be plenty of good places to film there. Part of the challenge is finding new stuff to ride. You have to look at things you’d see around a city and think if you could ride on it.”
On the process of making the video, Wilson says it comes down to a gut feeling on what to include when you only have 90 seconds to work with.
“You just kind of have to know when you’re filming. You can go back and look at it on the camera and decide if it’s something you might want to use. Seamus took control of most of the editing. I trusted him with all of that but I would make suggestions here and there while filming. Sometimes when you land something, you just know it’s something you have to include. If you’re trying for it for a good few hours then you’re probably going to end up using it.”
Sticking strong to their typical style of filming, Wilson and Foster tried to shy away from certain advantages others might use to film.
“We didn’t want to make it all about stunt snowboarding. We have our certain style which means we might not go the biggest.
“A big part of this was not using a winch (a device that would pull a rider across flat ground). We wanted to use natural speed with all of the hills we had at our disposal. It makes things more difficult, but that’s just the way we like to do things.”
Wilson and Foster also wanted to make sure they held true to their way of making films. Specifically, they wanted to keep things fun.
“We just like to have fun filming together and making projects that we want to make. It’s less of a serious thing that way. We’re not the biggest fans of contests, but we like to film things that we like and we’d hope others would like. It’s about more than making it to the mainstream crowd.”
Overall, Wilson hopes fans who view his video get the same vibe while watching it.
“We just want to have a good time and we wanted to make sure it had a laid back vibe. We didn’t want it to be too serious. Hopefully that comes across to the people that watch it.”
Wilson’s video and voting information can be found at www.xgames.com/realsnow. Voting closes on Sunday. Wilson and the other contest participants will also be featured this Sunday on ESPN2’s “World of X: Real Snow 2020” beginning at 10 p.m.
