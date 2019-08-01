Virginia set to host Iron Range Babe Ruth tourney starting today

VIRGINIA — More postseason baseball will be played on the Iron Range this weekend with the 2019 Iron Range Baseball Babe Ruth Tournament starting today in Virginia.
Babe Ruth players are aged anywhere from 13-15 and are typically grades 7-9 in school. Teams competing in the tournament this year are Virginia, Hibbing-3, Aurora, Ely, Greenway, International Falls, Eveleth and Hibbing-1.
Virginia Babe Ruth head coach Hunter Thome says the team is excited for this year’s tournament, especially considering it’s being played on their home turf.
“The guys are excited to get out there and play I think,” Thome said. “They’re definitely excited and pretty pleased that it’s in Virginia. That makes it really convenient for us.
”It’s about putting it all together. All of that hard work put in throughout the summer with practice and games and things like that.
Of the 12 games on the three-day tournament schedule, 10 are at Virginia’s Stock Field, with two games on Saturday being played in Cherry.
For some of the players in the Babe Ruth League, the game gets noticeably faster as they take part in their first season. In Babe Ruth, players compete on standard 90-foot diamonds under the official baseball rules used by Major League Baseball.
While the first year of Babe Ruth may be a transition for some, those in their later years look primed to be ready for some high school ball.
“It’s definitely a bigger adjustment for some kids,” Thome said. “But I think ours have adjusted just fine. I think we have a talented group of kids this year. Some of them could definitely go on to play college ball and some of them could be seeing time on the high school team as ninth graders.”
The top seed in the tournament is the team from Aurora. Virginia grabbed the No. 6 seed and will open play against No. 3 Hibbing-3. Thome, however, says that the seeds don’t mean a whole lot and the tournament champions will be whoever is the most consistent over the weekend.
“It’s going to be about who can put it all together and play as a team and work off that good chemistry you’ve built up. You have to be consistent and baseball isn’t a very consistent sport.”
As an example, Thome said five of Virginia’s losses at the Babe Ruth level in 2018 came by one run, meaning every little bit counts.
Looking ahead to their game today, Thome says he’s feeling pretty energized and can’t wait to see his squad get started.
“I’m excited to see how the kids play. I’m expecting a lot of good things coming from this team. I think we have the best pitching for sure in the tournament so when we want to play, we can really do some damage out there.”
o
Admission to the tournament is $5 per day or $10 for a tournament pass. Anyone aged 15 and under are admitted for free.
The full tournament schedule can be found below. All games are at Virginia unless otherwise noted.
Friday
Game 1, 11 a.m., Hibbing-3 vs. Virginia
Game 2, 1:45 p.m., Aurora vs. Ely
Game 3, 4:30 p.m., Greenway vs. International Falls
Game 4, 7:15 p.m., Eveleth vs. Hibbing 1
Saturday
Game 5, 10 a.m., Loser 1 vs. Loser 3
Game 6, 10 a.m., Loser 2 vs. Loser 4 at Cherry
Game 7, 1 p.m., Loser 5 vs. Loser 6 at Cherry, seventh place game
Game 8, 12:45 p.m., Winner 1 vs. Winner 3
Game 9, 3:30 p.m., Winner 3 vs. Winner 4
Sunday
Game 19, 11 a.m., Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, fifth place game
Game 16, 1:45 p.m., Loser 8 vs. Loser 9, third place game
Game 17, 4:30 p.m., Winner 8 vs. Winner 9, championship game
