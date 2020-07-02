Virginia softball returns to the field

VIRGINIA — The Virginia 18U softball team is looking to retool after the cancellation of the spring high school season and that started Thursday with a double-header against visiting Greenway.
Their first game as a team since 2019, Virginia fell in the opener 12-0.
Virginia’s Maddie Lampton took to the circle to start things off and got out of the opening frame quickly, recording three outs in as many at-bats.
In the bottom of the first with one out, Mary Skorich took first base after being hit by a bitch. An out later, Jayda Westerbur also took a base but Virginia couldn’t do much with runners on first and second after Elsie Hyppa hit into the play at second to end the inning.
Greenway wasted no time scoring in the top of the second with a double and an RBI single to left field bringing in their first run of the game. Things got dicier for Lampton as another single and a walk loaded the bases up, but some well played defense by Virginia backed her up, getting Virginia out of the inning.
Virginia’s next set of at-bats came and went in the blink of an eye with Janie Potts hitting into the play at first for the first out. Anna Elias then hit one hard to left to reach on a single. With Helen Phenning at the plate, Elias attempted to steal second but was thrown out for out No. 2. Phenning then flew out to right field, ending the inning and leaving Virginia without any momentum.
Lampton was solid again in the top of the third, recording the first out with ease. She gave up a walk on the next at bat, but a fly out to center and a quick strikeout on the next at-bat ended the inning with the game still stuck at 1-0.
In the home half of the third inning, Lampton led things off with a single to left field that bounced through the legs of the Greenway third base player. After a strikeout, a bunt from Mary Skorich moved Lampton to second base but she’d soon be stranded with Virginia unable to muster up any more offense.
Grace Phenning took over pitching duties for Virginia for the fourth and fifth inning. Greenway exploded for 5 runs in the fourth and six in the fifth to open up a 12-0 lead that the home team couldn’t come back from.
Despite the loss, Cohn said it was nice for his squad to finally get back out on the field and that progress will come with time for his young team.
“We have five seniors coming up on the team,” Cohn said. “And we gotta see some leadership out of those girls and I expect that we will, but we’ve got a lot of young girls from seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th grade coming up. We’ve moved up a whole bunch of 14U kids and we’re trying people in new spots so it’s really like a spring training for a lot of these girls and they’re all trying to find out where they fit in getting ready for the spring season next year.”
Cohn says the summer team has four pitchers in their rotation, but wants to get looks out of all of them. Only three of those pitchers will remain with Virginia in the spring with Lampton recently graduating from Hibbing and playing with Virginia just for the summer.
“We’re pitching quite a few girls over both games and we want to see how they can handle it. I think it’s a challenging time for a lot of athletes right now so we’re doing our best to learn and teach and fix mistakes as we see them. I think by next spring we’ll be in good shape.”
Losing the entire spring season to COVID-19, Cohn hopes his team can continue to learn and grow before school returns in the fall.
“The kids are definitely anxious to get out and start playing again but I’m just glad we’re all finally outside. I hope this COVID doesn’t peak like they’re talking about and we can keep playing this summer.”
Virginia fell to Greenway in Game 2, 11-1. Further info and stats were not available as this edition went to press.
