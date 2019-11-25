Wainio perfect but still stuck playing catch-up

After some up and down weeks by the Mesabi Daily News Pigskin Pick ‘ems panel, Craig Wainio showed everyone how it’s done with the first perfect week of the season.
Wainio went 10-0 (75-45 overall) to win the week and inch closer to leader John Rinne, who was 8-2 and 82-38 overall.
“Just like the late great WWE star Curt “Mr. Perfect” Hennig, I am perfect in every way! Even if I don’t win it all, I can say that I had the first perfect week of the season, thanks to the Titans and the Buccaneers, so take that all you less then perfect panelists,’’ Wainio said. “I told you I was going to start making my move and look at me now, look at me now. Up until the 3 p.m. Titans/Jags game, Ben and I were neck and neck, but the less than perfect Ben foolishly took the Jaguars, sad really.
“Tell Wainio that he may have been perfect this week, but I’m still three games up on him. Since I’m not sure if he can count that high, I’ll help him 1…. 2….. 3…,’’ said Ben Romsaas, who is all alone in second after a 9-1 week.
Wainio said after the Titans/Jags game, he knew he was picking up at least a game because everyone picked the 49ers, who destroyed the Packers. “Like the original joker, Cesar Romero, would say ‘deeeeeeelicious!’ Four of the panelists had a good week going 9-1, Trucano, Kern, and the Romsaas’s, but guess what, they were not perfect and could not reach the perfect level of picking that this guy did.’’
Wainio said Rinne and John Kendall (8-2/74-46) each missed on two games and “Mr. Perfect’’ wondered if Rinne was starting to crack under the pressure.
“It’s nice to hear that Craig FINALLY had a good week,’’ Rinne said. “I was feeling sorry for him, kinda like when you let the benchwarmer get in the game for a token play. And we didn’t want him to take his ball and go home pouting.’’
Rinne didn’t seem too concerned about sixth-place Wainio or anyone else in his rearview mirror. Oh yeah, even after going 10-0, Wainio is still seven games behind Rinne.
“I debated letting my dog Sophie do this week’s picks to try and let everyone have a slight chance to catch up, but I figured my dog would probably still pick better than my competitors and I didn’t want them to get beat by a dog. He he,’’ Rinne said.
Besides Mr. Perfect’s week, Ben Romsaas used the distraction to lose just one game and pick up another on Rinne. Ben now sits at 78-42 overall.
Chelsea Trucano, Brad Kern and Jim Romsaas all went 9-1 for the week and are all five games back of Rinne at 77-43 — and just one game behind Ben.
Jim Romsaas had a warning for Mr. Perfect. “The panel will soon body slam you into submission and a seventh-place finish.’’
John Kendall is currently all alone in seventh place after an 8-2 week and an 74-46 overall record. It’s just a matter of time before he overtakes Mr. Perfect.
Despite consecutive 8-2 weeks, I haven’t gained any ground but hopefully my hot hand will continue,’’ said Kendall, who lost ground with losses by Atlanta and Texas. “My irrational faith in Texas being able to win a big game on the road bit me last week as did my belief that the Falcons weren’t really that bad.’’
Kendall has a four-game lead on Montana Coates, who went 7-3 last week after losses by Indianapolis, Illinois and Jacksonville.
“If you’re wondering why Mr. Perfect probably won’t sink to last place, it’s because Coates has a firm grip on the spot (70-50 overall) and doesn’t look like he wants to give it up.’’
This week’s games, including Turkey Day, should help sort things out in the standings.
The panel is split on Monday night’s battle between Minnesota and Seattle, as well as the Wisconsin at Minnesota contest for Paul Bunyan’s axe.
The Browns vs. Steelers revenge match also has the panel split, as does Alabama at Auburn in the Iron Bowl.
Only Coates went with the Bills to knock off the Cowboys on Thursday, but Kendall said that is something he’d like to see.
“As much as I would love to see the Cowboys fall at home, have Michigan beat A Ohio State, and enjoy another Alabama loss, it’s too late in the season to bet on personally gratifying upsets. The Memphis/Cincinnati game might be the week’s best and I am hoping that the Memphis offense will be the deciding factor at home.’’
Rinne went against both the Gophers and the Vikings this week, but he doesn’t feel good about his “anti-Minnesota picks this week and I’ll be very happy if I get them wrong. I think the Gophers have a better chance to win than the Vikings, but I usually pick both Minnesota to win or lose so I’ll go lose this week. Hope I’m wrong.’’
Mr. Perfect is fully behind Minnesota being able to keep Paul Bunyan’s axe.
“I went to the local sporting goods store to buy an oar, but guess what, they were all sold out. Everybody must be rowing the boat with PJ.’’
