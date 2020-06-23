Waiting to hit the track

MOUNTAIN IRON — Dealing with cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic has frustrated many, many people across the area.
Mountain Iron race car driver Jeff Forseen undoubtedly fits into that category. The 69-year-old hasn’t been able to race his Midwest Modified stock car at the Hibbing Raceway and is reluctant to go to Superior or other Wisconsin tracks.
“It’s a downer for a lot of people,’’ Forseen said in his Mountain Iron shop last week. “We’re hoping we can get going pretty soon here and salvage some of the season.’’
Not only has the lack of racing at Hibbing impacted Forseen and other racers, it has hurt those that work at the track and the fans that “live’’ for the sport.
Forseen could soon get his wish. The Hibbing Raceway posted the following on their Facebook page Monday: “The state has cleared us to race. The city council will vote at their Wednesday meeting if they will allow us to race. Word has it that it is looking very favorable for us to get the green light to race this Saturday.’’
Before the Hibbing track reopens, Forseen’s only option has been to go to Wisconsin.
“I just haven’t really wanted to go to Superior yet.’’ Forseen’s son suggested holding off one more week before heading to Superior to get the rust off of his car and himself.
Overall, he just doesn’t understand why the Wisconsin tracks are up and running, while the local track isn’t.
“So many of us are waiting here and I don’t see a difference between Northern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin. I think the decisions being made should be made county by county instead of a blanket.’’
Forseen, who has been racing since his mid-20s, is getting particularly anxious because his red, white and blue car (by Mark Kangas’ vinyl wrap) is ready to go. The only concern he has is not having his car on the track since an event in Superior last September when he was in an accident and got roughed up a bit.
The injuries haven’t been completely unusual during his 30-plus year on-and-off racing career, but he realizes this could be his “last hurrah’’ due to being one of the oldest guys on the track.
During his career, he said, “I’ll race for eight or nine years, then I’ll quit for three or four, then I’ll come back. This is obviously the last time here.’’
“Street racing in the muscle car days’’ got Forseen into the sport, but marriage to his wife of 46 years
had some impact on that. Being married and traveling to the Twin Cities every other weekend just didn’t add up.
That eventually turned him to stock car racing.
“A couple friends of mine were racing in Hibbing and said to come race in Hibbing. They said if you come racing in Hibbing you can be home in a half hour and you get a check when you’re done. That convinced me right there.’’
Forseen ran a super stock for many years and eventually moved to Midwest Modifieds because they are “a lot more fun to drive.’’
The Mountain Iron resident had a number of top 10 finishes his first six years and was able to stay up in the points.
“I haven’t raced as often now in these later years so a top 10 on any given night is not too bad,’’ Forseen said. “The second half of last year I got half a dozen top 10s in a row.’’ Based on the tough competition and age, “you have to be pretty happy with that.’’
His son Tim has helped him in the garage and in the pits along the way. At times, they have even done some “tag team racing’’ when they split time behind the wheel.
However, the driving duties primarily go to Forseen. “It’s his operation. I just help him,’’ Tim said.
“The problem is, you have to be in this car. You can’t just hop in it and think you’re going to be competitive,’’ Jeff said. “You need enough seat time to get up to speed.’’
Babich Automotive in Parkville has also played a key role by building the engine for Forseen’s car.
How long will the retired meat cutter continue to race?
“That’s a tough one. At this point, if someone walked in the door with cash, I’d probably sell out. It’s been long enough.’’
