Warren, Seitz advance to state semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS — After one day at the Class A Individual State Tennis Tournament, Virginia’s Anna Seitz and Ava Warren have their eyes set on some serious hardware.
The fourth-seeded Blue Devils duo grabbed wins in both of their matches Thursday and advanced to the state doubles semifinals.
In their opening match, Seitz and Warren made short work of Litchfield’s Neriah Lara and Vaida Behnke, winning in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0. With a strong showing in the opening round, Devils coach Jeff Mauston said his top duo looked better than ever.
“That first match went really well,” Mauston said. “I thought the girls came out and played a solid game against the Litchfield girls. They kind of overpowered them and outplayed them all around. A nice win to start things off.”
The win set Seitz and Warren up against the No. 5 seed: Minnewaska Area’s Danielle and Alissa Thorfinnson. Expecting a battle, the Virginia duo came out with a hard-fought, three set victory with their match being the last one on the courts of the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.
When all was said and done, the final score read 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 and Seitz and Warren had a place locked up in the tournament’s final four.
“That last match they played today was fantastic,” Mauston said. A four and a five seed, those matches go longest and are always a battle. They came out strong in the first set but let the second set slip away.
“They even fell behind in the third and saved two match points. They battled through those and got the flip to go up 6-5 before they broke serve to take it 7-5. It was a really hard-fought match. The kids played great.”
In the singles bracket, Eveleth-Gilbert’s Lydia Delich cruised in the first round with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Montevideo’s Kori Douglas, but couldn’t come up with a win against No. 5 Megan Muller of Pequot Lakes.
Bears head coach Dean Edstrom expected a tight match, but said Muller played almost perfectly and there wasn’t much the fourth-seeded Delich could do to come away with a win.
“Muller just did not miss today,” Edstrom said. “I don’t know what more Lydia could have done out there than what she did. She played her tough and had her chances but overall, it ended up just coming down to a handful of points and Megan was the one who got them.”
Despite Delich being eliminated after the first day, Edstrom says his freshman phenom has nothing to hang her head about.
“I’m very proud of the way Lydia handled herself today and of the phenomenal season she’s had this year. Just to see where she’s at as a ninth grader is quite an accomplishment in itself. She’s set a great example for the rest of the team and hopefully it’ll rub off on these other girls.
“I think this one loss will sting her for a little bit but that’s tennis. If someone is striking the ball really well and hitting their lines, it can be a tough day for their opponent.”
The other Virginia pair at the state tournament, juniors Anneka Lundgren and Jacie Smith, weren’t as lucky as their elder teammates. Smith and Lundgren were eliminated from the tournament after two straight losses, first to the No. 2 team of Avery Stillwell and Elise Bierbaum of Litchfield (6-2, 6-1) and then later to the unseeded pair of Tea Armstrong and Arika Howard from Blue Earth Area (6-1, 6-2).
After dropping to the consolation bracket, Mauston said his juniors just couldn’t find their game Thursday.
“They lost the first match, but played about as well as they could, but that second match they just didn’t play that as well as they could. They didn’t seem to have a lot of confidence when they went out. Maybe they were overwhelmed by the day and couldn’t figure things out. It was good experience for them as juniors and they look forward to some more success next year as seniors.”
Seitz and Warren now have a tough task looking ahead. Today they’ll open play with the top-seeded team in the tournament, Blake’s Bella Suk and Allyson Jay. Mauston hopes his seniors play freely in their matches today with no pressure on their shoulders.
“The weight is off their shoulders now, I think,” Mauston said. “Now they’re the underdogs and they’re playing the team that is supposed to win, the best team in the state. I think if they swing freely and play the best tennis they’re capable of, they have a shot at them. Hopefully they do it. They have nothing to lose.”
Seitz and Warren will continue play today at 8 a.m. in Minneapolis. Win or lose, the pair will play again at 11:30 a.m., either for a state championship or in the third place match.
