Warren, Seitz take fourth at state

MINNEAPOLIS — After a successful first day at the Class A Individual State Tennis Tournament, Virginia seniors Anna Seitz and Ava Warren ran into some stiff competition on the final day.
Ultimately, the pair dropped both of their matches Friday to finish fourth in the state.
In their first match of the day, the Blue Devil tandem took on Blake’s Bella Suk and Allyson Jay, the top seeded team in the tournament. Never completely out of it, the fourth-seeded Seitz and Warren fell in a tight match, 6-4, 6-4 to the eventual state champions.
“I thought they played real well in that match in the morning,” Virginia head coach Jeff Mauston said of his two seniors. “But against the No. 1 team, you can’t make any mistakes. They’re just that good.
“They didn’t have any nerves going out there against the top team but you have to play at your best level the whole time. They had a little bit of a lull in both sets and that’s all it takes to lose a match. But that’s the way good tennis is played.”
In the third place match, Warren and Seitz faced off with another Blake pair, seniors Emily Melin and Caroline Cameron. A slow start for the Devils took them out of the first set early and a close second set just didn’t fall their way, giving them a fourth place finish at the end of the day. The final score read 6-3, 7-6(1) and Mauston believes his pair definitely had some more opportunities in that second match.
“In the third place match, it took them a while to get going I think. But once they got themselves going I thought they had a chance in that second set. Unfortunately we didn’t fare too well in the tiebreaker and that was what ended it.
“Ultimately, I’m very pleased with the results. The girls played great and have had tremendous success. They knew they were right there in both matches and they definitely showed they could compete with anybody at this level.”
With their high school tennis careers finished, the two Virginia seniors weren’t down on themselves at all, according to their coach.
“They were good about it. The hardest part is just knowing that it’s over. It’s an end of an era for them as players and for us as a team. But it was a great year for them and a great year for the team.”
