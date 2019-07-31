Welcome back to Tourney Town

ELY — An electric energy can be felt at Ely’s Veterans Memorial Field as the Ely American Legion baseball team is ready to host and compete in the 2019 Division II State Baseball Tournament.
The best of the best are ready to converge on Tourney Town, Minn., and the Ely players and coaching staff say they’re ready to play in the biggest tournament of the season.
“From game one, we’ve talked about [the state tournament], Post 248 head coach Tom Coombe said. “We’ve talked all year about getting better every week and getting to the point where we can compete in the state tournament.”
As hosts, Ely was granted an automatic berth into the tournament, but that hasn’t slowed the team down or made them take the season any less seriously.
“It would’ve been easy to just sit back and not do much of anything these past few months but I think these guys have bought in and if we hadn’t played our hardest, the results of this weekend would not be pretty.”
Bringing in the toughest teams in the state, Coombe says his squad has come quite a long ways for him to feel like they’re ready for what’s to come starting Friday.
“I like the way this team has progressed. We won the DQ Tournament here, got second in the Sir G’s Tournament. We had a big comeback against Esko and a nice win against Proctor in the district tournament. We had a nice win against Pierz in extra innings at the substate tournament. All those things, all those wins added up and made this a pretty good year for this group.”
The players themselves feel confident and ready to take on the best to end the season.
“We know the games are going to be tough,” said Ely catcher Matt Schultz. “The best are coming up here. We’ve seen the best in our area and now we get to see the best all the way across the state.
“It’s going to be good to see what we’re capable of doing when we play teams like this,” said center fielder Tyler Housey.
Hosting the state tournament already put a buzz in the air, but players and coaches agree that the $45,000 worth of renovations to Veterans Memorial Field has made it even more special.
“Growing up playing at this field, it’s been crazy to see how much it’s all developed and changed,” said Housey. “Getting the new stuff put in, it’s been a journey.”
Some of that new stuff includes netting that extends to the dugouts, a patio seating area along the third base line, as well as a raised deck area along the first base line.
Already a great field to play at, the changes have been “mind blowing” according to Schultz.
“It’s pretty crazy to see all the changes that have gone on here. Even years ago it was a great field and now it’s getting better and better.”
“A lot of pieces had to come together to make all of this happen,” Coombe said of the stadium. “Had some great people working on it to get it ready and I think the whole summer program got a shot in the arm because of this new project.
“You walk in here and it just seems different. It seems more up to date, more like a ballpark. Those old wooden bleachers, their time had come and gone and what happened on the [patio] side is a 200% improvement.”
Ely opens up play against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, a tough opening match according to Post 248’s skipper.
“They’re a Class AA school in the high school season. Only us and BOLD are Class A schools. Dilworth is a very good AA team. Traditionally, they’re been very strong in Legion baseball. They’re 25-4 this year and they’re going to be solid from top to bottom. They’re a baseball community.”
With a tough contest right out of the gate, Coombe says the pressure should not be on his team to start.
“We’re the underdog. The way I look at it, we have absolutely nothing to lose. We’re playing at our home ballpark, nobody expects us to win and if we can keep it close and competitive for a few innings, maybe that momentum will shift and the pressure will be put on them and we could find a way to sneak one out.”
The players will look to keep the same mantra they’ve had all season: Take it one inning at a time.
“We just have to go in and win it inning by inning,” Housey said. “You don’t have to win every inning to beat a good team.
“They can score eight runs through six innings but then we score nine in the seventh then we won that inning and that’s enough to win the game,” Schultz said. “We want to play it just like every other baseball game. When we get there, things might be different with all the people and the butterflies but we just have to play our game.”
While a lot of Coombe’s players have played in big games before, he says nothing will quite compare to what they’ll see this weekend.
“It’s going to be nothing like these guys have experienced before. It might sink in a little bit Thursday with the festivities and the pictures and the banquet but it’ll really sink in Friday during the opening ceremony with all eight teams here along with a big crowd. It should be a lot of fun. I don’t think it’ll all sink in for them right away but I hope it does because this will be something to savor and appreciate and something to remember for the rest of their lives.”
“It’s just mind blowing how quick this tournament has come,” Schultz said. “It feels like we just started, but it’s going to be very exciting.”
Ely opens up State Tournament play at 7 p.m. Friday against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in Ely.
