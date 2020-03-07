Wolves knock out Rangers, 73-58

HIBBING — The Ely Timberwolves raced out to a quick 10-0 lead in the quarterfinals of a Section 7A tournament contest against Mountain Iron-Buhl on Saturday night.
The Rangers tried to get back in to the contest but every time they would get close, the Timberwolves would shut the door allowing Ely to come away with a 73-58 win, advancing to Wednesday night’s semifinal game against North Woods.
“Every time they got close we really turned it up and the lead got big, again,” Ely coach Tom McDonald said. “We got off to that quick start and that really paid off tonight.”
Ely started th contest with a pair of Dylan Fenske buckets and a Emmett Faltesek 3-pointer to make it a 7-0 game, forcing Rangers coach Jeff Buffetta to take a time out.
Right after the time out, Ely’s Will Davies scored his only three points of the game by hitting a 3-pointer to make it a 10-0 game.
“It just seems like every time we play Ely, they jump out to a 10-0 lead on us,” Buffetta said. “That put us in a early hole.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl stopped the Ely run when Josh Holmes hit a 3-pointer to make it a 10-3 game.
Ely added to their lead when Fenske got a rebound and put it back in, Joey Bianco added a bucket and Fenske scored another two points to make it a 16-3 game.
The Rangers were not about to go away without a fight and went on an 11-0 run of their own.
Nikolas Jesch hit a deep 3-pointer, Jeffrey Kayfes hit one of his own, and Asher Zubich nailed a jumper, which forced McDonald to take a time out of his own.
“We knew coming in here that they could shoot the ball,” McDonald said. “I had to take that time out and see if that would slow them down a little.”
With 8:52 to play in the half, the Rangers came out of the time out and Kayfes hit another 3-pointer to make it a two point game.
The teams traded buckets up until the Timberwolves went on a 12-0 run towards the end of the first half.
Latourell poured in six points and Fenske scored another bucket to give him 14 in the half.
Zubich hit a 3-pointer to close out the scoring and the Ely lead was 37-24.
“I was very happy with ouir first half,” McDonald said. “On offense and defense we played well.”
The Rangers tried to get back in to the game, early in the second half but the Ely defense was right there to shut them down.
They got within six points twice, but each time they did, the Timberwolves offense was right there to come back and open the lead.
“I think our two seniors (Eric Omerza and Fenske) really stepped up tonight,” McDonald said. “Every time they got close those two led us back in to a big lead.”
The Rangers made one more run to get back in to the game as time started to run out when Holmes hit a 3-pointer and Zubich hit one of his own to make it a 7-point game, but time ran out.
Fenske led Ely with 20 points, while Omerza tossed in 16 and Brock Latourell scored 15. Zubich led MI-B with 19. Kayfes finished with 16.
“Now we have to work and get ready for Wednesday,” McDonald said. “It should be a good game.”
Zubich led the Rangers, who’s season comes to an end.
“I’m proud of these guys,” Buffetta said. “We are a very young team. If they work hard before next year, I think we will be a good team coming up.”
MIB 24 34 — 58
Ely 37 36 — 73
MIB: Nels Parenteau 5, Asher Zubich 19, Mason Clines 2, Jeffery Kayfes 16, Josh Holmes 6, Nikolas Jesch 8, Lukas Madson 2;
3-pointers: Kayfes 4, Zubich 3, Holmes 2, Jesch 2 Free throws: 5-8; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: Jesch;
Ely: Joey Bianco 4, Brock Latourell 15, Eric Omerza 16, Emmett Faltesek 12, Dylan Fenske 20, Caleb Janeksela 3, Harry Simons 2, Bryce Longwell 1;
3-pointers: Latourell 2, Faltesek 1, Davies 1; Free throws: 15-22; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: None;
North Woods 88
Carlton 63
At Hibbing, The Grizzlies shook off a rough first half and went on to coast to beat Carlton in the Section 7A semifinals on Saturday.
North Woods scored 40 points in the opening half but the 10th seeded Bulldogs hung with them.
The Grizzlies led 40-35 at the break.
“We were pretty disappointed in the first half,” North Woods coach Will Kleppe said. “We just really came out slow and you just can’t do that.”
The Grizzlies picked it up in the second half and TJ Chiabotti got hot from the field.
North Woods started to crash the boards and run the court, which led to some easy buckets.
“The second half was totally different for us,” Kleppe said. “That should have been our first half.”
TJ Chiabotti led the way with 26 points, while Brenden Chiabotti added 17 and Trevor Morrison chipped in 14.
The Grizzlies will face Ely in the semifinals on Wednesday, at the Hibbing Memorial Building at 7:15 p.m.
Carlton 35 28 - 63
N. Woods 40 48 - 88
CHS: Adam Hey 3, Spencer Rousseau 3, Caide Northrup 10, Ryan Gray 9, Trevor Ojibway 3, Justin Swanson 10, Matt Santkuyl 11, Ben Soderstrom 14;
3-pointers: Gray 3, Northrup 2, Soderstrom 2, Hey 1, Rousseau 1; Free throws: 5-10; Total fouls: 22; Fouled out: Northrup, Austin Parker;
NW: Darius Goggleye 10, Jared Chiabotti 9, TJ Chiabotti 26, Brenden Chiabotti 17, Levi Byram 2, Alex Hartway 8, Trevor Morrison 14, Sean Morrison 2;
3-pointers: TJ Chiabotti 2, Trevor Morrison 2, Hartway 1; Free throws: 17-29; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: None;
