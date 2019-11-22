Young Devils set sights high

VIRGINIA — A 3-0 victory over Hibbing at Tuesday’s IRC Jamboree is giving the Virginia/MI-B boys’ hockey team some confidence heading into today’s 3 p.m. season/home opener against Little Falls.
Considering the squad lost 17 seniors to graduation, second-year head coach Cale Finseth liked what he saw and how the younger players responded to playing at the varsity level.
“I was impressed with their play. We’re really, really young this year,’’ Finseth said after Wednesday’s practice. “A lot of the guys coming in are stepping up. I told them last night, I’m really pleased with how these guys, in a short period of time, have come together as a team.’’
Defense is at the top of the list when it comes to the Devils being successful in 2019-20, according to Finseth.
“We need to be a defensive team. We preach that all the time. Take care of our zone first and then we’ll worry about offensive play after that.’’ The team has had a short time to do defensive zone and neutral zone work, “and they’ve caught on pretty good.’’
Between the pipes, “we’ve got three really good goaltenders,’’ Finseth said, “so I told the guys we’re gonna win a lot of shootout games 6-1, 6-2, we have to be 2-1, 1-0, 3-2. That’s how we’re going to win hockey games this year.’’
The netminders include senior Tristan Pikula, junior Sam Berlin and sophomore Ian Kangas.
Finseth is happy with the goaltending situation, especially since Berlin picked up the win Tuesday in the win over the Bluejackets. “He made a couple pretty big saves during that game.’’
Offensively, Brett Okland, Blake Zadnikar and Ryan Scherf make up V/MI-B’s top line right now. The trio hadn’t played together in five previous scrimmages, Finseth added, but they were good in the small sample shown at the jamboree. “They played pretty well.’’
The teammates, who love being at the rink, are watching out for each other, coach said. “They’re super coachable. It’s been an enjoyable first two weeks we’ve had here. The kids are wanting to learn and put in the time. It makes it easy for me.’’
Regarding some of the younger players stepping up so far, Finseth said a couple that played last night against Hibbing will probably be in the lineup regularly. That includes Keegan Ruedebusch, Rollie Seppala, Brennan Peterson and Braden Tiedeman. “If they play like that (at the Jamboree), I think we’ll have some success this year.’’
Senior right wing Dillon Drake said the Jamboree and early season work gives him reason to be optimistic.
“I think we’re going to be a contender this year. I really do. We’re a young group, but last year we were disorganized’’ in the first year with a new coach. “We might not be as talented, but we’re going to be more under control and play our system,’’ which is extremely important.
Switching to a new system last season proved to be a bit difficult, Drake added, because there were so many seniors that were used to the old system.
He believes that will change this year with five seniors, 15 juniors and 10 sophomores.
“With the new crew coming up, they don’t know what the old system is so this is their system.’’
What was Drake’s takeaway from the Jamboree?
“I think effort stood out most of the game. In the entire game, they never gave up, they played the system, nobody went out of their way to do something on their own.’’
Finseth added his players had their confidence boosted from the Jamboree after learning they could compete at the varsity level.
Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl
Blue Devils
Head Coach: Cale Finseth (2nd year with Virginia/Mt. Iron Buhl)
Assistant Coach: Evan Friedleib and Chris Westin
Last Year’s Record: 9-15-1
Post season: Defeated Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East in 3 overtimes in Section 7A quarterfinals, lost to Hermantown (semi-finals).
Key losses: The team lost 16 seniors from last season: Key players: Jack Zupetz, Nate Coldagelli, Caleb Bialke, Cade Moreland, Cam Kreibich, Bailey Bonicatto.
Key Returners: Blake Zadnikar, Brett Okland, Ryan Scherf, Brady Seppala, Dillon Drake.
Others: 10th graders that could make an impact: Rollie Seppala, Keegan Ruedebusch, Brennan Peterson.
Team Strengths: The strength of the Blue Devils this season will need to be their work ethic and their ability to take care of the defensive zone. The team will need to bye into the systems and come together as a team.
Weakness: This year’s team will be young and inexperienced. This year’s teams has 5 seniors 15 juniors and 12 sophomores.
Season outlook: The Blue Devils schedule remains strong and competitive. This will give this years team the competition to grow and to improve throughout the season.
Season Goals: Build throughout the season and put us in a position to be successful in the playoffs.
Teams to beat in the section: Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East, Greenway, Duluth Denfeld and Hermantown will be good this year. “They’re all big games for us. Everyone in the section is the team to beat.’’
