Youso, UMD basketball take trip of a lifetime

A 2018 Virginia High School graduate, former Blue Devil Ethan Youso recently took the trip of a lifetime as he and his teammates on the Minnesota-Duluth men’s basketball team spent a week in Costa Rica getting some game experience, giving back through community service and enjoying everything the excursion presented to them.
The NCAA allows college basketball programs to make an international trip every four years and UMD took that opportunity this year in the last week of July. This allowed the Bulldogs to put in 10 extra days of practice prior to the trip in preparation for three games against teams from around the Central American country.
Although there was some business to take care of in the form of basketball, the trip was also filled with uplifting experiences through community outreach as well as exploring everything the country had to offer.
All of this combined gave the Bulldogs a heavy dose of team bonding that should help out in the upcoming season.
“We have a lot of new guys on the team this year,” Youso said, “We played some good competition there and thought it would be good to get some experiences together as a team, really get to know each other. We bonded with those four new guys on the court and through other activities like community service and ziplining, ATVing and time on the beach.
“All of those things, basketball and outside of basketball, were really awesome. We got to play some good competition with a mix of the Costa Rican National Team and some of their top club players. I think we got better on the court but we’ve come together because of the stuff off of it.”
For their community outreach, Youso and his teammates visited an elementary school in an at-risk area and helped teach them about the game of basketball, while the kids taught them some things of their own that they learned in the classroom.
“We just got to spend a part of our day with these great kids there. We learned some of the songs they sing in Spanish and we taught them a few things about basketball. They had some soccer nets set up out there so we did that with them too. We just got to hang out with them and have fun.”
A great experience according to Youso, the redshirt freshman says he was surprised to hear that teams could even make international trips.
“I didn’t even know that this was a possibility for us to do. It’s rare for even D-I schools to do this so I feel really lucky to get to do it at a D-II school. Not a lot of college athletes can go on a trip like this.”
Youso will finally get a taste of a college basketball game this upcoming season after he was given a redshirt his first year to allow him to develop his skills at practice, but not use one of his four years of eligibility.
“It was a good year of redshirt workouts for me,” Youso said. “I’m definitely ready to play.”
The six-foot-eight forward says it took some time adjusting to the college level at first.
“There’s a huge difference between now and high school. I really don’t even remember what playing in high school was like after this last year.
“It’s just playing 100% all the time. It’s fast paced. There’s no time for taking a break out on the court. It’s physical and you have to go all out all the time.”
With their trip now completed, Youso said the extra practices and games should give the Bulldogs a big leg up heading into the 2019-2020 season.
“It was huge for us,” Youso said. “This is a season that we expect to be really competitive so we want to get every advantage that we can. All of the guys on the team are excited for what’s coming up.”
The upcoming season will be the second under Bulldogs head coach Justin Wieck and after a strong season finishing 17-10 overall and tied for third in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, Youso believes the Bulldogs will be a team to watch out for.
“We’ve got six seniors this year which is almost half of our team. They’re bringing a lot of experience to the team and we have plenty of underclassmen who saw a lot of time last year too. It should be a good season.”
