Zubich proving to be an all-court player

MOUNTAIN IRON — Less than a month ago, Mountain Iron-Buhl freshman Asher Zubich put on a record-breaking performance in his team’s 93-81 win over Mesabi East.
Zubich put down a single-game MI-B record 61 points to guide his team to victory but 55 points into the game, he had no idea just how strong he was playing.
“I was at the line shooting free throws and everyone was getting my attention and pointing at the scoreboard,” Zubich said Wednesday at MI-B Gymnasium. “It said 55 points next to my number and all I could think was ‘wow.’ I had no idea I was scoring that much.”
Zubich knocked down eight three-pointers that game but was able to score inside when needed. According to Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta, the most impressive part of that game was the freshman’s ability to create shots running through the offense.
“A lot of his scoring was coming from running through the offense,” Buffetta said. “It wasn’t just dribbling down and shooting. He showed his ability to get rid of the ball and get it back through the offense and score.
“That’s when you know you’re becoming a real scorer. When you can play without the ball and then be ready when the ball comes back to you. I think he did a great job of mixing it up that game and that contributed to the game he had.”
More important than the 61 points, according to Zubich, was just helping his squad get a much needed win in a season of big changes.
“We already knew it was going to be a battle going into it. To come out with 61 points by end of it, I just had a smile on my face, but it’s just about doing whatever it takes to help the team.”
With just one senior and one junior playing for the Rangers this year, MI-B’s squad is one of the youngest it’s ever been. With their record of 12-11 all while with a new coach, this season is only the beginning of what’s to come for the Rangers.
“I think the team is handling it all pretty well,” Zubich said. “We are a pretty young team but we’ve been playing against older guys all summer coming into this year and I think as a group we’ve adapted to the competition over the course of the season.”
Working with Buffetta, Zubich says there’s a few differences he’s noticed amongst the team.
“I think we’re more disciplined than we’ve ever been. He always has us working hard in the gym and he supports us going to open gym and getting in the weight room. Things like that are huge.”
Buffetta says Zubich, as well as the team as whole, have adapted well to playing against the more experienced teams right off the bat.
“It’s been a hard balance” working with a young group, Buffetta said. “You want to be as successful as you possibly can and I know the guys want to do well but sometimes we’ve been a little bit overwhelmed by the maturity of our opponents and I think that’s something we’re trying to learn from.
“Overall, I think the guys have been doing that and when it comes to Asher, I think he’s been a really big leader this year as one of the only guys coming in with experience. It hasn’t been easy, but I think he’s assumed that role and I think he’s gotten better at it as the year has gone on.”
Other coaches around the area have been paying attention to Zubich during his breakout year.
“I’ve never seen a performance like that in all my life,” Mesabi East head coach Dan Darbo said after Zubich’s 61-point game. “It was incredible. He hit everything: Long threes, driving to the basket, free throws.”
“I haven’t seen a player better this year than Zubich,” Ely head coach Tom McDonald said in his team’s Jan. 17 win over the Rangers. “Obviously he can knock down the three and he’s really good off the dribble and it just makes him really hard to guard.”
Zubich had 32 points in that game vs. the Timberwolves.
With all eyes on Zubich, Buffetta believes the extra attention is only going to help his game as he gets older.
“I think he’s learned early on this year that it’s not going to be easy,” Buffetta said. “Teams are gearing their defensives toward him and I think he’s realized the better our team gets, the more opportunities he’ll get.
“He’s learning to facilitate, he’s learning to take the shots as they come and I think being able to accept that everybody is gearing towards him has made him a better player. That’ll help down the road as he continues to develop.”
Being a young team, the Rangers struggle somewhat in the height department and Zubich knows rebounding is the biggest issue for his team at the moment.
“Offensive and defensive rebounding right now is something that we’re trying to drill the most,” Zubich said. “It’s just something that we need to work on with the fundamentals. It starts with boxing out, finding a guy and not staring at the rim as soon as the shot goes up.”
As for Zubich’s own development, his coach knows that time and maturity are the biggest factors in how good of a player he can be.
“I hope his continued leadership improves as the whole group continues to mature around him. With how young our guys are and with all the young kids coming up that people haven’t even seen yet, his game will only get better. We know he’s going to be a shooter, but I think he’s proven that he can be so much more than that.”
