7A: Grizzlies garner No. 2 seed, Ely 3rd, MI-B 6th, Cherry 8th

The Section 7A boys’ basketball tournament started Monday evening with three play-in games.
The full bracket for the tournament came out on Saturday as a handful of area teams earned high seeds and the rights to host their first playoff game on Thursday.
Nashwauk-Keewatin is the top-seeded team in the tournament and will play host to the winner of No. 16 Littlefork-Big Falls and No. 17 Wrenshall.
The defending section champion North Woods Grizzlies are the No. 2 seed and will take on the winner of No. 15 Cook County and No. 18 Lakeview Christian Academy Thursday at 6 p.m.
Ely picked up the No. 3 seed in this year’s tournament. The Timberwolves will host the winner of No. 14 Hill City and No. 19 Floodwood Thursday at 7 p.m.
Mountain Iron-Buhl is the No. 6 seed in the tournament and will open up their playoff run hosting No. 11 Northland in Mountain Iron. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Cherry Tigers are the last of the local teams to host their first game as the No. 8 seed will welcome in No. 9 Silver Thursday at 7 p.m.
No. 12 Chisholm will hit the road to start things off, traveling to Cloquet Thursday for a 7 p.m. battle with Fond du Lac Ojibwe.
Other first round matchups include No. 4 Deer River hosting No. 13 Bigfork and No. 7 South Ridge hosting No. 10 Carlton.
The winners of Thursday’s contests will advance to Saturday’s Section 7A Quarterfinals at the Hibbing Memorial Arena. Saturday’s games are slated to start at 11 a.m. and will run through a 5:30 p.m. contest.
The semifinals and finals will also be held in Hibbing and will play out Wednesday, March 11 and Friday, March 13, respectively.
