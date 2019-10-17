7A volleyball postseason opens Monday; high seeds give Ely, Cherry byes

The playoff brackets for the Section 7A volleyball tournament have been released with many area teams set to host playoff matchups on Monday and Wednesday.
Ely is the highest seeded area team, earning one of two No. 2 seeds with a regular season record of 23-3. All three of their losses came in best-of-three tournament games. They have a bye in the first round and will play host to the winner of No. 7 Nashwauk-Keewatin and No. 10 Northeast Range.
The Nighthawks will take on the Spartans Monday evening in an opening round matchup at 7 p.m. in Nashwauk for the right to take on the Timberwolves.
Cherry is the subsection’s No. 3 seed after posting a regular season record of 17-5. They also have a first round bye and will start their playoff push on Wednesday.
They’ll play the winner of the No. 6 North Woods and No. 11 Littlefork-Big Falls. North Woods is set to play host to the Vikings Monday in the first round beginning at 7 p.m.
Chisholm (14-6) has earned the No. 4 seed and will play No. 13 Bigfork in the first round on Monday. That match is set to start at 7 p.m. at Bob McDonald Court.
Eveleth-Gilbert (10-13) and Mountain Iron-Buhl (8-14) will open the playoffs against each other on Monday when the No. 8 Golden Bears play host to the No. 9 Rangers.
All first round, second round and quarterfinal matches are set for 7 p.m. starts on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, respectively. Brackets for the Section 7AA tournament are set to be released today.
