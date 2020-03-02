7AA: Devils grab No. 1 seed, Giants 6th, Golden Bears 7th

The Section 7AA boys’ basketball tournament bracket was released Sunday with the Virginia Blue Devils picking up the northern subsection’s No. 1 seed.
Virginia (19-7) will play host to No. 8 Two Harbors on Thursday to open up tournament play with that game getting started at 7 p.m.
Other local teams in 7AA include Mesabi East, who picked up the No. 6 seed. The Giants will travel to Duluth on Thursday to take on the Marshall Hilltoppers, also at 7 p.m.
The Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears have the No. 7 seed and will take on No. 2 Greenway on Thursday in Coleraine. That game has a slightly later start at 7:30 p.m.
The final game in the northern subsection features No. 4 Proctor hosting No. 5 International Falls.
In the southern subsection, top-seeded Esko earned a first-round bye to Saturday’s quarterfinals.
No. 2 Moose Lake/Willow River will host No. 7 Pillager, No. 3 Pierz will do battle at home against No. 6 Crosby-Ironton and No. 5 Aitkin will hit the road to take on No. 4 Pequot Lakes.
The Section 7AA quarterfinals are set for Saturday at UMD’s Romano Gymnasium with games beginning at 11 a.m. and running through a 5:30 p.m. contest.
The semifinal round is set for Wednesday, March 11 and the championship will be two days later on Friday, March 13.
