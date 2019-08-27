Agates swim by Bears, 50-42

EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ swim team put up some promising times in their first meet of the 2019 season. Two Harbors, however, did as well, defeating the Golden Bears 50-42 Tuesday night at the Eveleth-Gilbert High School pool.
Eveleth-Gilbert earned six event wins at the home meet, with Elli Jankila leading with two individual wins.
Jankila’s first win came in the 60 freestyle where she touched first with a time of 30.94, beating out Two Harbors’ Kate Thomasen at 31.62. She also swam to victory in the 100 freestyle, clocking in at 56.35. Again, she beat out Thomasen for the win (57.38).
Senior Mollie Albrecht was the winner in the 200 yard freestyle, picking up a two and a half second win after touching first at 2:07.96. She beat out Two Harbors’ Riley Larson for the win (2:10.48).
Carly George came out on top of the 100 butterfly as she stopped the clock at 1:03.04 to beat out the Agates’ Jada Larson (1:03.96). The last individual win came from Amara Carey, who won the 100 breaststroke narrowly with a time of 1:15.64. She beat out Two Harbors’ Kaylee Overby (1:15.97) for the win.
The Bears also earned one relay win on the day with Albrecht, Carey, George and Jankila coming together to take first in the 160 free relay with a time of 1:24.31.
Getting their feet wet for the first time this season, Bears head coach Perry Brown was pleased with the results from Tuesday.
“The Bears swam well. We have lots of great times for this point in the season.”
Eveleth-Gilbert will be in action again Thursday, Sept. 5 when they host International Falls.
Two Harbors 50, Eveleth-Gilbert 42
160 medley relay: 1, Two Harbors, 1:32.10; 2, Eveleth-Gilbert A (Mollie Albrecht, Amara Carey, Carly George, Maggie Koskela), 1:34.97; 3, Eveleth-Gilbert B (Ellie Bjorge, Tayler Harju, Avah Kraushaar, Mia Stark), 1:49.39.
200 freestyle: 1, Albrecht, EG, 2:07.96; 2, Riley Larson, TH, 2:10.48; 3, Rosie Cruikshank, TH, 2:18.40.
160 individual medley: 1, Kaylee Overby, TH, 1:54.45; 2, Carey, EG, 2:01.46; 3, Koskela, EG, 2:10.00.
60 freestyle: 1, Elli Jankila, EG, 30.94; 2, Kate Thomasen, TH, 31.62; 3, Livia Dugas, TH, 36.06.
100 butterfly: 1, George, EG, 1:03.04; 2, Jada Larson, TH, 1:03.96; 3, Harju, EG, 1:23.01.
100 freestyle: 1, Jankila, EG, 56.35; 2, Thomasen, TH, 57.38; 3, Dugas, TH, 1:02.95.
500 freestyle: 1, R. Larson, TH, 5:53.32; 2, Cruikshank, TH, 6:18.82; 3, Elli Robillard, EG, 6:25.10.
160 freestyle relay: 1, Eveleth-Gilbert A (Albrecht, Carey, George, Jankila), 1:24.31; 2, Two Harbors, 1:35.54; 3, Eveleth-Gilbert B (Bjorge, Maria Escobar, Gritiz, Harju), 1:40.81.
100 backstroke: 1, J. Larson, TH, 1:08.84; 2, Koskela, EG, 1:13.75; 3, Kraushaar, EG, 1:17.43.
100 breaststroke: 1, Carey, EG, 1:15.64; 2, Overby, TH, 1:15.97; 3, Madison Reinarz, TH, 1:27.28.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Two Harbors, 3:58.54; 2, Eveleth-Gilbert A (Albrecht, George, Koskela, Jankila), 4:00.28; 3, Eveleth-Gilbert B (Kraushaar, Robillard, Harju, Zoleena Ortiz), 4:38.64.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.