Numerous athletes have recently been honored with All-Conference and All-Section selections.

Each team is listed below.

2019-2020 All-Arrowhead Conference Girls’ Basketball Team

1st Team

Ava Hill, Mesabi East

Kaelynn Kudis, Cherry

Erika Mattson, Ely

Mia Ganyo, MI-B

Sage Ganyo, MI-B

2nd Team

Hannah Hanuksela, Mesabi East

Jessa Schroetter, Cherry

Elli Jankila, Eveleth-Gilbert

Jordan Zubich, MI-B

Destiny Pierkarski, LFBF

Honorable Mention

Mia Mattfield, Mesabi East

Brooke Niska, MI-B

Chloe Sullivan, Int. Falls

Katie Peterson, Cherry

Sasha Strong, North Woods

Team Champions: Mesabi East

2019-2020 All-Arrowhead Conference Boys’ Basketball Team

Asher Zubich-freshman-Mountain Iron-Buhl

Hunter Hannuksela-Junior-Mesabi East

Trevor Morrison- Senior-North Woods

Dylan Fenske-Senior-Ely

Isaac Asuma-8th Grade-Cherry

Tj Chiabotti-Sophomore-North Woods

Eric Omerza-Senior-Ely

William Bittman-Sophomore-Eveleth-Gilbert

Matthew Welch-Junior-Cherry

Jace Hallin-Senior-International Falls

Honorable Mention

Nikolas Jesch-Freshman-Mountain Iron-Buhl

Darius Goggleye-Junior-North Woods

Carter Mavec-Freshman-Eveleth-Gilbert

Jacob Sickel-Junior-Eveleth-Gilbert

Matt Kennedy-Senior-Littlefork-Big Falls

BOYS’ SWIMMING

2020 All-Section 6A Swimming Team

* Selected by the coaches.

* Every individual state qualifier is automatically included on the team. For each relay

event, two relay teams were selected by the Section coaches.

200 yd. medley relay:

Backstroke:

Logan Schroeder, 10, Mesabi East

Chance McCormack, 12, Hibbing

Breaststroke:

Jamie Hill, 11, Mesabi East

Luke Pocquette, 8, Hibbing

Butterfly:

William Stenson, 11, Hibbing

Gunnar George, 8, Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert

Freestyle: Cooper Emerson, 10, Hibbing

Bay Yukich, 11, Chisholm

200 yd. freestyle:

Andrew Bird, 11, Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert

Michael Fitch, 11, Grand Rapids

Cameron Johnson, 11, Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert

200 yd. individual medley:

Jake Jacobson, 12, Grand Rapids

Will Serrano, 10, International Falls

Owen Engel, 11, Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert

50 yd. freestyle:

Andrew Hoppe, 12, Hibbing

Cooper Emerson, 10, Hibbing

Addison Clarin, 12, Chisago Lakes

1 meter diving:

Storm Opdahl, 10, Chisago Lakes

James Nord, 9, Chisago Lakes

Tobie Stiles, 10, Chisago Lakes

Aydin Aultman, 9, Grand Rapids

100 yd. butterfly:

William Stenson, 11, Hibbing

Austin Morrissey, 11, Grand Rapids

Gunnar George, 8, Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert

100 yd. freestyle:

Andrew Bird, 11, Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert

Andrew Hoppe, 12, Hibbing

Ben Bartholomew, 11, Grand Rapids

