Numerous athletes have recently been honored with All-Conference and All-Section selections.
Each team is listed below.
2019-2020 All-Arrowhead Conference Girls’ Basketball Team
1st Team
Ava Hill, Mesabi East
Kaelynn Kudis, Cherry
Erika Mattson, Ely
Mia Ganyo, MI-B
Sage Ganyo, MI-B
2nd Team
Hannah Hanuksela, Mesabi East
Jessa Schroetter, Cherry
Elli Jankila, Eveleth-Gilbert
Jordan Zubich, MI-B
Destiny Pierkarski, LFBF
Honorable Mention
Mia Mattfield, Mesabi East
Brooke Niska, MI-B
Chloe Sullivan, Int. Falls
Katie Peterson, Cherry
Sasha Strong, North Woods
Team Champions: Mesabi East
2019-2020 All-Arrowhead Conference Boys’ Basketball Team
Asher Zubich-freshman-Mountain Iron-Buhl
Hunter Hannuksela-Junior-Mesabi East
Trevor Morrison- Senior-North Woods
Dylan Fenske-Senior-Ely
Isaac Asuma-8th Grade-Cherry
Tj Chiabotti-Sophomore-North Woods
Eric Omerza-Senior-Ely
William Bittman-Sophomore-Eveleth-Gilbert
Matthew Welch-Junior-Cherry
Jace Hallin-Senior-International Falls
Honorable Mention
Nikolas Jesch-Freshman-Mountain Iron-Buhl
Darius Goggleye-Junior-North Woods
Carter Mavec-Freshman-Eveleth-Gilbert
Jacob Sickel-Junior-Eveleth-Gilbert
Matt Kennedy-Senior-Littlefork-Big Falls
BOYS’ SWIMMING
2020 All-Section 6A Swimming Team
* Selected by the coaches.
* Every individual state qualifier is automatically included on the team. For each relay
event, two relay teams were selected by the Section coaches.
200 yd. medley relay:
Backstroke:
Logan Schroeder, 10, Mesabi East
Chance McCormack, 12, Hibbing
Breaststroke:
Jamie Hill, 11, Mesabi East
Luke Pocquette, 8, Hibbing
Butterfly:
William Stenson, 11, Hibbing
Gunnar George, 8, Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert
Freestyle: Cooper Emerson, 10, Hibbing
Bay Yukich, 11, Chisholm
200 yd. freestyle:
Andrew Bird, 11, Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert
Michael Fitch, 11, Grand Rapids
Cameron Johnson, 11, Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert
200 yd. individual medley:
Jake Jacobson, 12, Grand Rapids
Will Serrano, 10, International Falls
Owen Engel, 11, Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert
50 yd. freestyle:
Andrew Hoppe, 12, Hibbing
Cooper Emerson, 10, Hibbing
Addison Clarin, 12, Chisago Lakes
1 meter diving:
Storm Opdahl, 10, Chisago Lakes
James Nord, 9, Chisago Lakes
Tobie Stiles, 10, Chisago Lakes
Aydin Aultman, 9, Grand Rapids
100 yd. butterfly:
William Stenson, 11, Hibbing
Austin Morrissey, 11, Grand Rapids
Gunnar George, 8, Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert
100 yd. freestyle:
Andrew Bird, 11, Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert
Andrew Hoppe, 12, Hibbing
Ben Bartholomew, 11, Grand Rapids
