Area harriers finish strong at Hial Pike

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The top finishers at Tuesday’s 2019 Hial Pike Cross Country Meet were almost exclusively Iron Range names with Ely, Mountain Iron-Buhl, Eveleth-Gilbert and Mesabi East all having strong finishes as the section meet draws closer.
On the boys’ side, Ely’s Luke Olson was the meet champion, winning with his time of 17:03.60, putting him nearly 13 seconds in front of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s Geno Uhrbom (17:16.50).
Mountain Iron-Buhl sophomore Aaron Nelson took home fourth with his time of 17:51.50, just two seconds behind the third place runner from International Falls. Andrew Larsen was next locally as the Golden Bear took sixth with his time of 18:01.20.
In seventh was MI-B’s Jeffrey Kayfes (18:01.30) and Ely’s Jasper Johnston took 10th with his time of 18:23.30.
Back in 15th was the Timberwolves Emmett Faltesek who crossed the finish line wiht a time of 18:40.40. His teammate Gabriel Pointer finished 18th, not far back with a time of 19:03.80.
Mesabi East’s top boys’ runner was freshman Carter Skelton, who took 19th wih a time of 19:05.30. Eveleth-Gilbert’s Jared Delich finished 21st after stopping the clock at 19:23.60 and his teammate Josh Creer-Oberstar was 23rd with a time of 19:29.20.
The Giants’ Ben Gornik was next locally in 24th with a time of 19:34.3 and Ely’s Ethan Bremner finished just outside the top 25 in 26th with a time of 19:53.50. Wolves teammate Dylan Fenske rounded out the top 30 with a 29th place finish, stopping the clock at 20:00.80.
On the girls side, Mesabi East’s Ava Hill took home another win with her time of 20:20.40 with Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Liz Nelson finishing in second with a time of 20:56.10. Hill’s teammate, freshman Bella Thomaswas third, crossing the finish line at 21:11.10.
Another Ranger recorded a top five finish with Kate Nelson taking fifth with her time of 21:37.20. Ely’s Zoe Devine was next locally, taking eighth with her time of 22:23.40. Two more Timberwolves finished not far behind her with Sydney Durkin finishing 11th (22:47.50) and Phoebe Helms earning 12th on the day (22:51.10)
In 23rd was Mesabi East’s Hailey Ronning with a tiem of 23:37.30. Teammate Hannah Ronning took 25th with her time of 22:37.30.
In boys’ team scores, GNK finished first with 45 points. Ely was second with 70, Eveleth-Gilbert third with 114. Mesabi East was seventh out of 11 teams with 194 and Mountain Iron-Buhl finished eighth with 196.
On the girls’ side, Mesabi East took second behind Hibbing with 82 points. Ely finished fourth with 104, MI-B was sixth with 120 and Eveleth-Gilbert was ninth with 218.
