Area swimmers from Virginia, Eveleth-Gilbert and Mesabi East were recently named to the 2019 Section 7A Girls’ Swimming All-Section Team.
Swimmers honored include:
From Virginia: Lauryn Devich (200 medley relay-breaststroke leg, 100 breaststroke), Chloe Smith (200 medley relay-freestyle leg), Helen Phenning (1 meter diving).
From Eveleth-Gilbert: Elli Jankila (50 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay), Mollie Albrecht (100 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay), Carly George (200 freestyle relay).
From Mesabi East: Emma Williams (200 medley relay-backstroke leg, 100 backstroke), Kylie Meyer (200 medley relay-breaststroke leg), Grace Brunfelt (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Kailey Fossell (1 meter diving), Adrianna Sheets (200 freestyle relay), Siiri Hakala (100 backstroke), Hannah Nygaard (400 freestyle relay), Lydia Skelton (400 freestyle relay), Adrianna Lehmkuhl (400 freestyle relay).
In addition, Mesabi East was named the section champion. Mesabi East and Northeast Range/Ely earned Academic Silver Standard with team GPAs of 3.61 and 3.53, respectively.
Mesabi East’s Dave Setnicker was named the diving coach of the year and Giants diver Kailey Fossell was diver of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.